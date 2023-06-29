Does Google Pixel phone consume more battery as it is updated?There is no solution… Die-hard fans: I want to quit Samsung | Technology Life | Life

2023-06-29 01:40 Lianhe News Network / Instant Report

From time to time, major mobile phone manufacturers will update the mobile phone to fix bugs or add new features, but it seems to depend on luck whether the mobile phone becomes better or worse after the update. After Google launched an update in June, a small number of users complained on foreign forums that the new version consumes more battery power. Some media also mentioned that there is nothing you can do to reduce battery power consumption other than waiting for the new version update again.

According to Android Police reports, Google recently launched 7 major updates for Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and other models, including Emoji and a new movie dynamic wallpaper, and added more recording and camera functions. Unexpectedly, it became a nightmare for some users. The mobile phone overheats and consumes a lot of power, and the mobile phone must be charged twice a day. The report mentioned that the performance of the Tensor chip of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series is not as good as that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon, which makes the power consumption of the mobile phone even worse.

In addition, some netizens have mobile network connection problems, and the effective solution is to “restart the mobile phone at least once a day.” Foreign media mentioned that in fact, the old version of Google APP had already caused battery life to decrease a month ago. At that time, a repair tool was provided for updating, and now the situation of power consumption has increased again. Foreign media believe that this time, in addition to waiting for Google again In addition to the update to solve the problem, “There is nothing you can do (reduce power consumption)”.

Google launched 7 major updates for Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and other models. Unexpectedly, more and more changes will consume more power, causing some users to complain. (Reposted from Made by Google Facebook)

Reddit netizens also said that they are Google Pixel mobile phone fans, “but these software problems really test my patience”, “(the mobile phone) is getting overheated”, “battery life is now unbearably bad.” Said that the next mobile phone may consider Samsung (Samsung) Galaxy series. But some users said that after the update, there is no problem at all.

