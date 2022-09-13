Therefore, the fact that, before the summer holidays, a further significant step towards the approval of MiCA – acronym for Markets in Crypto Assets – the European regulation on cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets has not generated headlines in the big media. It is a historical fact: the provisional agreement between the Presidency of the Council and the European Parliament comes about ten years after the birth of the object of the dispute, crypto precisely, and reinforces the idea that Europe will be the first multi-territory – been in the world to have a legal tool to regulate the activities of companies, including banks, operating in the cryptocurrency sector.

At this point the roadmap provides for formal approval by the council and the Parliament and at that point MiCA will automatically enter into operation: as a regulation it does not need any approval by the individual member states. All subjects operating in the sector will have 18 months to adopt it and therefore become fully compliant.

The purpose of MiCA is to regulate a growing sector and a market that, with clear rules, can grow favoring the birth of a European digital asset industry and, at the same time, protect savers and investors by ensuring that only authorized subjects can freely operate. Specifically, the objectives pursued by MiCA are to provide (i) legal certainty to market operators; (ii) supporting innovation; (iii) protect consumers / investors; (iv) guaranteeing the integrity of the markets; (v) to ensure financial stability and (vi) to mitigate risks to monetary transmission and sovereignty policies.

For now, the regulation deals with cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets and not, or better not yet, with Nft (although they can be included if attributable to one of the categories provided by MiCA) and with DeFi which, as decentralized and therefore not referable to a counterparty (the counterparty is a software that runs on a blockchain) raises many issues of a legal nature regarding a correct regulatory approach.

To simplify MiCA it would take numerous posts like this one but in a nutshell we can say that it establishes uniform rules at European level regarding:

the transparency and disclosure obligations for the issuance and admission to trading of crypto-assets

the authorization and supervision of service providers for crypto-assets, issuers of tokens linked to assets (ART, or Asset Referenced Token, for example a token pegged to a specific asset, i.e. whose value is constantly linked to that ‘asset. For example a token pegged to the value of Bitcoin, to that of oil or to a specific basket) and of the issuers of electronic money tokens (stablecoin or EMT – Electronic Money Token, for example tokens issued in the future by banks based on of euros received)

the management, organization and governance of asset-linked token issuers, e-money token issuers and crypto-asset service providers

consumer protection provisions regarding the issuance, trading, exchange and custody of crypto-assets

measures to prevent market abuse to ensure the integrity of crypto-asset markets.

Each of these points would require at least one post but for now we can say that the provisions indicated above essentially concern the subjects that provide services related to crypto-assets, such as centralized exchanges and custody services, token or cryptocurrency issuers. in general, the issuers of stablecoins and the providers of consulting services in the crypto sector.

In the case of cryptocurrency issuers, for example, they will be required to publish a White Paper which, in non-technical language, provides key information about their project.

The token issuers linked to activities, in addition to the White Paper, must request a specific authorization from the competent authority of the home member state. Furthermore, there is an obligation for issuers to publish in the same manner, at least every month and in a clear, precise and transparent manner, the amount of tokens linked to outstanding assets and the value and composition of reserve assets. Finally, they must have at all times their own funds equal to at least the highest value between 350 thousand euros and 2% of the average amount of reserve assets, which can be extended to 20% if requested by the competent authority.

Whoever wants to issue a stablecoin, in addition to the White Paper, will have to obtain an authorization as a credit institution or electronic money institution and compliance with the requirements applicable to electronic money institutions referred to in titles II and III of the European Directive 2009/110 / THERE IS.

As regards the providers of crypto-assets services, they must necessarily reside in one of the member states of the European community and will have to apply for authorization as a service provider for crypto-assets to the competent authority of the Member State in which they have the registered office.

There are also particular obligations regarding cross-border services and necessary prudential, organizational, custody and outsourcing requirements. In particular, crypto-asset service providers authorized for custody and administration on behalf of third parties conclude an agreement with their clients to specify their duties and responsibilities and keep a register of positions, open in the name of each customer, corresponding to the rights of each customer on crypto-assets.

This, in a nutshell, but we will return to the topic by deepening some specific aspects. I thank the lawyer Alessandro Negri della Torre of the LX20 Law Firm for the support and contribution.