Does sleep really make you lose weight? Let’s find out what’s true

Losing weight is unfortunately a challenging process and maintaining results can be just as difficult. Although the scientific community is still debating the complicated relationship between sleep and body weight, several studies have confirmed this the importance of regular sleep to better manage your metabolism.

In fact, several potential links have emerged that highlight i Possible weight loss benefits of getting a good night’s sleep and as many negative impacts on health due instead to sleep deprivation.

A common hypothesis about the connection between weight and sleep involves how the latter affects appetite. While we often think of hunger as simply a matter of stomach rumbling, in reality this feeling is controlled by neurotransmitterswhich are chemical messengers that allow neurons to communicate with each other.

Indeed, it is believed that the neurotransmitters ghrelin e leptin are essential for appetite. The first promotes hunger and the second helps to feel full. The body naturally increases and decreases the levels of these neurotransmitters throughout the day, signaling the need to consume calories.

A lack of sleep can therefore affect regulation of the body of these neurotransmitters. In one industry study, people who slept just 4 hours had an increase in ghrelin and a decrease in leptin compared to those who slept 10 hours.

This disorder in the normal concentration of neurotransmitters can then lead to an increased appetite and a decrease in the feeling of fullness in people who are deprived of good restful sleep.

Furthermore, several studies, such as the 2013 study by Greer, SM, Goldstein, AN, and Walker on “The impact of sleep deprivation on food cravings in the human brain,” have also indicated that sleep deprivation affects food preferences, tending to choose foods high in calories and carbohydrates.

Not to mention that other research carried out on the matter, such as the studies by Hanlon, EC, Tasali, E., Leproult et al. of 2016 and by Nixon, JP, Mavanji, V., Butterick et al. of 2015, investigated the connection regarding sleep and increased appetite which they involve the body’s endocannabinoid system and orexina neurotransmitter used in some important sleeping pills.

Adequate and quality sleep is therefore an important part of a healthy weight loss programabove all considering that, data in hand, a lack of sleep can reduce the efforts made during the day and encourage overeating.

