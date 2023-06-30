Does the Pixel Fold have screen issues? Google responds to reports

Not even a week has passed since Google Pixel Fold arrived to the first users, but some problems related to the foldable of the Mountain View giant are already emerging. In particular, it seems that it Google Pixel Fold internal screen suffers from some rather major malfunctions.

The news was first reported by Ars Technica editor Ron Amadeo, who stated that the Indoor screen flexible OLED display of his Pixel Fold would “dead” after just four days of use. The journalist explained that the first 10 pixels to go out would have been lower on the device, adding that the problem would then have extended to the entire left half of the leaflet.

Subsequently, within a few hours, theentire screen would stop responding to inputs touch and, after another hour, a gradient of white light (the same shown by the pixels that blackened first when the brightness was turned up to maximum) would have started to climb the device’s screen. According to Amadeo, some are to blame for the screen problems small debris that got between the inner screen and the film protective: the debris would have been sharp enough to cause damage to the display, especially when opening and closing the smartphone.

After Amadeo’s report, however, the complaints also flocked to Reddit: a user, for example, explained that his Pixel Fold always had dents in the lower left corner of the screen. Another reported that the protective panel of the phone’s display would have simply “detached” without any stress. Yet another, however, reported the presence of one on Reddit bright pink line on the screen of your Pixel Fold.

Fortunately, already in the past few hours Google intervened in the matter, offering assistance to customers who have encountered a malfunctioning Pixel Fold. Alex Moriconi, a representative of the Mountain View company, explained to The Verge microphones that “anyone who is having problems with their smartphone screen can contact our support to investigate the malfunction”.

