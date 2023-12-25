Does the smartphone listen to us? For the first time there is confirmation

It’s the suspicion we’ve all always had: is your smartphone secretly listening to our conversations? A suspicion strengthened by the common experience of seeing announcements appear – on social networks or elsewhere – relating to something we had recently talked about with other people.

Until today, however, all research had given negative results and no confirmation of our fears had ever been found. For example, a 2018 study conducted by Northeastern University analyzed the 18,000 most popular apps on Android smartphones and found no evidence that these applications secretly activated the microphone.

So how do you explain those announcements, for example, about a new pair of sunglasses that appeared immediately after chatting about sunglasses at dinner with friends? There have always been two possible explanations: first of all, if we talk to someone about sunglasses it is because that topic interests us, and it is therefore probable that in the same period we have done research on the topic, carefully observed some advert or visited a dedicated web page.

Alternatively, when we are sure that we have not searched or seen anything, it is also possible that the smartphone does not need to listen to us to predict which adverts to show us. The artificial intelligence systems used to analyze the data we disseminate online could, for example, have come across such a large amount of information that they were able to guess – amidst so many errors that we don’t notice – the very topic that interested us in that period .

Now, however, the situation has changed: for the first time there is evidence that some marketing companies are at least advertising software that has the function of listening to our conversations. This was revealed by the newspaper 404 Media, which identified a web page (later deleted) of the Cox Media Group (CMG) company which promoted the “Active Listening” service with these words: “What would it mean for your business if you could target potential customers who are actively discussing their needs in everyday conversations? No, this is not an episode of Black Mirror, but ‘voice data’. And CMG has the capabilities to use them to benefit your business.”

CMG’s territorial marketing department (called Local Solutions) then claims to be able to listen to people’s conversations via smartphones, smart TVs and other devices, identifying consumers in real time based on their words.

It is not clear whether what CMG has promoted has actually been used and given results, but the examples listed on the web page give an idea of ​​how this would work. Let’s say you are a car dealer in a neighborhood of Milan. By purchasing the CMG Local Solutions service, you can decide to have the data of people within a 5 or 10 kilometer radius of your store analyzed. If people who are listened to make statements like: “Maybe we need to change cars,” they will immediately receive an ad for the dealer on Google, YouTube, Bing and others (again according to what is written on the CMG website).

However, there are still many unclear aspects: first of all, there is no certain news of companies using this service (or the others that are gradually emerging), making it more difficult to understand how much truth there is in what is being promoted. Secondly, it is not even clear how exactly Active Listening works and how it collects data: whether through a third party integrated within the applications we download or otherwise. Additionally, iPhone users are notified when an app is accessing the microphone.

But is it legal to eavesdrop on our conversations? The CMG website always answers this legitimate question: “Yes, it is completely legal for phones and other devices to listen to you. This is because consumers typically give their consent when they accept the terms and conditions of the software or apps they download.”

CMG would therefore take advantage of the practice (inevitable, considering the meaningless length of the terms of service) of giving one’s consent without having read it. However, one thing remains to be understood, perhaps the most important: excluding the marketing companies that develop this type of system, what are the main applications that use them (assuming they exist)?

Among the companies that CMG lists among its partners are Amazon, Microsoft and Google. Contacted by 404 Media, Microsoft did not respond, Amazon explained that “the product described would not be usable on Echo devices, because we do not share voice recordings with third parties”, while Google stated that “for years, Android has prevented applications from collect audio when they are not actively used.”

In short, there are few certainties and there are still many doubts to be clarified. However, the suspicion of all of us of being listened to by the smartphone has become even stronger from today.

