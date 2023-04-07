Square Enix recently announced that “Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster” will be available on the home console platform on April 19, which is a great news for players who love the “Final Fantasy” series, but how do you look at it? The more strange, the login platform is only PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch? Where did the Big Three’s Xbox go?

According to foreign media reports, Xbox insider Jez Corden revealed in his article that there seems to be a rift between Xbox itself and Square Enix, which led to the inability of “Final Fantasy Pixel Remastered Edition” to log in to the Xbox platform, making people want to play this game. of Xbox players are nothing but fantasy.

However, this seems to be the dispute between Square Enix and Xbox, it seems that Sony’s shadow can also be seen in it to disrupt the situation? Since the “Final Fantasy” series is jointly developed by Square Enix and SIE, perhaps this may also be one of the reasons why “Final Fantasy Pixel Remastered Edition” cannot be logged into the Xbox platform.

However, there is no further information at the moment. It can be pointed out what is the reason why “Final Fantasy Pixel Remastered Edition” cannot log in to the Xbox platform. Let’s see if there will be any insiders breaking the news in the past few days~