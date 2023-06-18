Dogen City: Floating Green City for 40,000 Japanese

Japanese company N-Ark has unveiled ambitious plans for what is now an incredibly floating city that will house tourism, medical facilities and even space rockets.

The concept of the “Dogen City” shows a model that could accommodate up to 40,000 people.

The floating city is designed to withstand the rise in sea level caused by climate change and provide up to 40,000 people with electricity, food and water.

Greentech Japan: Floating city to defy the climate crisis

Doge City would have a circumference of 4 km (nearly 2.5 miles). It would have a capacity for around 10,000 full-time residents and could also be visited by up to 30,000 tourists at any given time. The city’s circular shape would be designed to withstand severe weather and even tsunamis, although no further details are known at this early stage.

What is known is that the project will be divided into three distinct areas: the so-called habitable ring, which will house the main living zone, an undersea data center naturally cooled by the sea and containing facilities for city government and medical research, as well as a floating architecture within the artificial bay created by the ring-shaped structure.

Green City Japan with undersea data center designed to withstand sea level rise

There would also be greenery, food production facilities, a school, sports facilities, hospitals, parks, stadiums, hotels and offices. As already mentioned, N-Ark in Dogen City also provides a kind of launch and landing pad for rocket transport.

Healthcare is also a key focus, and residents would have access to telemedicine consultations and high-tech blood tests for possible problems, as well as robotic surgery and drug research.

Water consumption 2 million liters per year

N-Ark has done the math and calculates that it uses about 2 million liters of water per year, which sounds rather modest, and 3,288 tons of waste per year. Almost 7,000 tons of food would be produced and 22,265,000 kW of electricity would be generated.

Meeting all of these needs would definitely be a huge undertaking, and details of how the floating city would accomplish this are still very sparse at this point, although the renders provided show many solar panels and the mentioned food-growing facilities.

Dogen City: Green City of the future is scheduled to start in 2030

The location and budget of the project is not yet known, but N-Ark expects it to be operational by 2030. We wouldn’t bet on how likely it is that the project will come to fruition.

But in a world where the line is currently being built, we wouldn’t rule it out either.