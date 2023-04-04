A few minutes ago Donald Trump he turned himself in to Manhattan authorities and is now under arrest. The former US president, the first in history to be indicted in a criminal trial, must now answer well 34 counts of indictment concerning the case of Stormy Danielsincluding forgery of corporate documents.

The arrest took place in the courthouse parking lot in Lower Manhattan, where Trump went of his own free will escorted by a motorcade of supporters. The authorities are currently on alert to avoid clashes. Before handing himself over, Trump published several messages on Truth Social, the social network that is teeming with Republican supporters and Q supporters.

“Lower Manhattan direction, courthouse”Trump wrote. “It feels so SURREAL – WOW, THEY WILL ARREST me. I can’t believe this is happening in America.”

Donald Trump pleads not guilty and asks for a mugshot

A few minutes ago it was confirmed that Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 counts. He also specifically requested that his mug shot be taken as soon as he arrived at the Manhattan courthouse. As far as we know he was not handcuffed and no mug shots were taken. However, his fingerprints were taken.

Ansa reports that the tycoon may want to use the image in his favoreven using it, according to some, for the electoral posters of the 2024 presidential campaign. In recent weeks, Trump has claimed to be at the center of a political process.

The Stormy Daniels case

BREAKING: Here is the first photograph release from the press from inside the courtroom moments ago. Trump looks disheveled, angry and certainly not happy. This will be one of many photographs and videos that will be seen for generations to come. America’s justice system is… pic.twitter.com/r60nxMRcgM — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 4, 2023

The accusations against Trump concern the attempt to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels, a former porn star with whom he allegedly had a relationship between 2006 and 2007. The payment of money allegedly took place in 2016, in the midst of the presidential race. NBC reports that among the 34 charges there would also be the crime of conspiracy.

According to Rolling Stone, Trump’s defensive line would be to reject all the accusations, arguing that the tycoon would have paid to protect his marriage and not the presidential race.