Donald Trump returns to Twitter (after more than 2 years) to share his mug shot

After an absence of two years and 7 months, Donald Trump is returned to Twitter (now called X) to share your mugshot with your followers.

The former US president, who was banned from the platform in early 2021 after the assault of his followers on Capitol Hill and fears of “further calls for violence”, he still has nearly 87 million followersto which, however, he had not written anything since January 8, 2021.

The fake challenge Elon Musk’s 4 lies about fighting Mark Zuckerberg by Emanuele Capone August 18, 2023

First step to farewell to Truth?

This absence ended in the Italian night, when Trump, arrested in Georgia on charges of conspiracy to change the results of the presidential election, he posted an image of his mug shot, accompanied by the phrase “Election interference! Never give up!” and from the address of his site, which is donaldjtrump.com.

At the time of writing, the twitter has almost 750,000 likes, 260,000 retweets and about 135,000 comments, many of which in solidarity with the prisoner P01135809. With Trump, that is.

The former American president had been readmitted to Twitter on November 19, 2022: The day before, Elon Musk (who recently took over the ownership of the platform) had asked people whether to reinstate Trump or not. About 15 million responses came to the survey, with 51.8% expressing themselves in favor of this readmission. To which, however, at least initially, Trump did not seem particularly interested: despite the fact that he had called on supporters to vote for his reinstatementTrump had made it known that he did not intend to return to Twitter in the short term.

Indeed, at that moment the ex-president was busy with Truth, its social network, which (according to him) “is going very well”. He must have evidently changed his mind, so much so that a few months ago he announced his intention not to renew the exclusive contract which linked him to the platform, on which he still remains active, at least for the moment.

The analysis The flop of Truth (Donald Trump’s social network) has technical rather than political reasons by Francesco Marino 17 October 2022

Elon Musk and the dexterification of Twitter

The new Twitter owner had immediately been among the strongest supporters of Trump’s return, always calling himself (and at least in theory) a defender of free speech: Before that of the former president, Musk had reactivated the profiles of the conservative channel Babylon Beecomedian Kathy Griffin and controversial essayist Jordan Peterson and (more recently) also the rapper Kanye West.

Musk welcomed Trump’s first tweet in 31 months in his own way: reposting the former president’s tweet, Accompanied by the caption “Take another level” and even responding with big laughs to some of the comments posted below Trump’s initial tweet. It’s not much, despite the fact that this return is decidedly significant from the point of view of Twitter’s further shift to the right: among the Republican Ron DeSantis who decided to announce his candidacy in the next election right here, the journalist (and white supremacist) Tucker Carlson who revealed that he will have his own information space on Musk’s social network, which he will also do The Daily Wirea site much loved by the American right, X really seems to have become what American conservatives wanted and failed to achieve with the various Parler, Gettr, MeWe and Truth himself.

After all, just take a walk around Twitter (now abandoned by over 50% of environmentalists)scroll through the feed of twitters, see that incomprehensible invasion of blue and light ticks phrases like “the bird is now free” or “now we can finally say what we want”, remember the Musk’s decision to decimate the moderation team and prevent the removal of fake news on the coronavirus or even line up his and his subordinates’ positions on what is allowed on the platform (or not to do) and who is allowed to do it (or not), not to be surprised if many press outlets, on this side and on the other side of the Atlantic, openly write that “the dexterification of Twitter is complete” or even that “Twitter is now a far-right social network”.

@capoema

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

