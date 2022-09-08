“ The game never stops. “ Tokyo Game Show 2022 “(hereinafter referred to as TGS2022) will be held from September 15, 2022 (Thursday) to September 18, 2022 (Sunday) with the theme of “ Tokyo Game Show 2022″. The show 2022 is preparing for a special “It was also broadcast, and the whole picture of TGS2022 came into view. The venue map is also open to the public Yes, so whether you are visiting on a working day or a public day, be sure to confirm the location of the booth you want to visit in advance! TGS2022 is Japan’s largest “game festival”, so new games from game makers often become the focus of attention, but There are many companies participating , such as schools, food manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, product sales, etc.Among them, this secondary Introduced is the well-known ” REALFORCE “Topre”, many writers and IT companies including funglr Games owe it!

The actual combat prototype of the game debuts!

“ Topre ” is a company that uses its high-tech capabilities to expand its business with the four pillars of automobile-related products, refrigerated vehicles, air-conditioning equipment-related products, and electronic equipment products at its core. …But, for everyone in the IT field,Japanese keyboard “REALFORCE”are synonyms. Keyboards equipped with capacitive non-contact switches not only feel comfortable to the touch and are not tired to type, but also because of the non-contact method, they are durable and can be used for a long time, so they are called “”The pinnacle of keyboards“. It is no exaggeration to say that this is a product. Even in the funglr Games editorial department, there are many ordinary users, including the author, who once used “REALFORCE” are so comfortable that they will never go back to other keyboards. Even if You keep hitting the keys almost every day for more than 10 years, and it will deteriorate. Such “REALFORCE” is also developing gaming keyboards, such as the “Realforce” with RGB lighting effects. REALFORCE RGB “Series as a game series, also for KONAMI gaming equipment” ARESPEAR “ARESPEAR K100F” and “ARESPEAR K100L” gaming keyboards. Here I am. Such “Topre” is currently inProduction of new gaming keyboards scheduled for release in 2023,and announced that the prototype will beDebut at TGS2022！

New gaming keyboard to be released in 2023 PR TIMES

