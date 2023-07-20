DonneXstrada and Voi Technology together for road safety

The association DonnexStrada collaborate with Voi Technology to ensure greater safety for women during night shifts in the city. An electric micro-mobility service and pink parking areas, which also provides discounts for those who feel in danger.

DonneXStrada and Voi Technology together for the safety of women who travel at night

The gender-based and domestic violence it is a serious and widespread problem, which requires urgent and concrete interventions by the institutions and civil society. Even the shared electric micro mobility sector wants to make its contribution to increase the perception of women’s safety. A problem that occurs especially for the travel on the road, especially at night. For this reason, Voi Technology, a leading company in the sector, has partnered with DonneXstrada, a non-profit association that works against gender-based violence.

Pink parking areas near nightlife areas

The initiative involves the creation of pink parking areas dedicated to women who want to use Voi Technology electric scooters to get home or move around the city. These areas are localized close to nightlife areas of the cities where the company is present with its fleet. Currently, the cities covered by the service are Turin, Milan, Reggio Emilia, Modena and Palermo.

The pink parking areas are easily recognizable through the map of the Voi Technology app. I am active every Friday and Saturday night, from 10pm to 5am. In these time slots, Voi Technology guarantees the availability of at least two pink scooters for each area, organizing continuous logistics operations during the night.

The aim is to offer women a fast, environmentally friendly and safe means of transport to get home. This prevents them from walking at night or using potentially dangerous public or private transport.

A virtual escort service via video call

To make scooter travel even safer, DonneXstrada offers the @violawalkhome service. It is a service of virtual support via video call on Instagram, which accompanies women throughout the journey. To book a video call, just write a private message to the Instagram channel @violawalkhome. A volunteer from the association will respond by confirming the booking and will start the video call at the set time. The service is also available in several languages.

Discount on rides for those who feel in danger

Ye Technology also offers one 20% discount on the total fare scooter to all people who feel in a dangerous situation, whether due to threats, catcalling, chases or physical harassment. To get the discount, just enter the code “DONNEXSTRADA” in the Voi app. It is a gesture of solidarity and awareness towards those who experience situations of discomfort or fear on the street every day. The service runs every night from 10pm to 5am, not just on weekends.

DonneXstrada and Voi Technology to promote inclusive and sustainable mobility

With this initiative, DonneXstrada and Voi Technology want to help create a culture of respect and safety on the road, offering a mobility service that is sustainable and accessible for all.

In the last 5 years the number of women who have suffered at least one form of physical or sexual violence in Italy amounts to 2 million 435 thousand, 11.3% of women aged 16 to 70. If personal conscience does not speak to us, at least the numbers should. In our small way, as a company that operates in a totally different context from that of promoting gender safety, we wanted to make our contribution, presenting the shared electric scooter as an additional tool to ensure women a valid, safe option , efficient and convenient to be able to free oneself from situations of threat and/or actual or even perceived danger. If this initiative helps even one person to free themselves from a sense of oppression, our goal is achieved. Folco Gervasutti, Communication Director of Voi Technology for Italy and Spain.