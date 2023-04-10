(Picture / pixabay)

Microsoft is actively integrating the ChatGPT chat AI robot into its services, and has extended the launch of Bing AI, which integrates search engines. Not only can it be used on computers, Microsoft is now further decentralized to the mobile platform, adding the Bing AI button to the latest beta version of the SwiftKey input method, in addition to Find information quickly, and modify the tone of the message for you.

In the latest beta version of the SwiftKey input method for Android, Microsoft integrated the Bing AI function for the first time, which is supported by the latest GPT-4 technology to find the latest information of the search engine. The user will see the Bing icon in the upper left corner of the typing keyboard. In addition to the normal search function, the user can also click the Chat option to open the dialogue window, just like using the ChatGPT chat robot. As long as you enter the problem you want to ask in a normal dialogue, you can use it through AI Get answers.

Please read on…

This update also includes a special feature that can help users modify text. One of the buttons is “Tone”. Enter the message you want to send, and the AI ​​will recommend different tone versions, such as professional, casual, polite, social, etc., allowing users to adjust their own message writing for different objects.

According to Microsoft’s Chief Technology Officer Pedram Rezaei’s confirmation on Twitter, Bing AI is gradually rolling out to SwiftKey beta users on all Android platforms, but there is no official release time for the iOS version and when it will enter the official version.

“You may also want to see”

Don’t be afraid that ChatGPT will grab your job! Google CEO notices: search engine will have new ways to play

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities