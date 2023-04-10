Home Technology Don’t be afraid of being hated by sending messages!The mobile phone “typing keyboard” will have ChatGPT to modify your tone for you-Free Electronic News 3C Technology
Technology

Don’t be afraid of being hated by sending messages!The mobile phone “typing keyboard” will have ChatGPT to modify your tone for you-Free Electronic News 3C Technology

by admin
Don’t be afraid of being hated by sending messages!The mobile phone “typing keyboard” will have ChatGPT to modify your tone for you-Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Picture / pixabay)

Microsoft is actively integrating the ChatGPT chat AI robot into its services, and has extended the launch of Bing AI, which integrates search engines. Not only can it be used on computers, Microsoft is now further decentralized to the mobile platform, adding the Bing AI button to the latest beta version of the SwiftKey input method, in addition to Find information quickly, and modify the tone of the message for you.

In the latest beta version of the SwiftKey input method for Android, Microsoft integrated the Bing AI function for the first time, which is supported by the latest GPT-4 technology to find the latest information of the search engine. The user will see the Bing icon in the upper left corner of the typing keyboard. In addition to the normal search function, the user can also click the Chat option to open the dialogue window, just like using the ChatGPT chat robot. As long as you enter the problem you want to ask in a normal dialogue, you can use it through AI Get answers.

This update also includes a special feature that can help users modify text. One of the buttons is “Tone”. Enter the message you want to send, and the AI ​​will recommend different tone versions, such as professional, casual, polite, social, etc., allowing users to adjust their own message writing for different objects.

According to Microsoft’s Chief Technology Officer Pedram Rezaei’s confirmation on Twitter, Bing AI is gradually rolling out to SwiftKey beta users on all Android platforms, but there is no official release time for the iOS version and when it will enter the official version.

See also  Training data under censorship? What problems China has with its AI chatbot

“You may also want to see”

Don’t be afraid that ChatGPT will grab your job! Google CEO notices: search engine will have new ways to play

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities

You may also like

Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months free – all...

Besides cookies, that’s why everyone wants our email...

SypherPK and NickEH30 combine to create momentum for...

Anbernic RG353M buy cheap from 129€ (04/2023)

Apple urgently fixes the zero-day vulnerability of iOS,...

Sony Q Lite: everything about the handheld console...

Secret codes at Kaufland: That’s what they really...

Red and white with NZXT N7 B650E motherboard...

The strongest mid-level machine is coming! Google Pixel...

Asylum has been canceled and American McGee retires…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy