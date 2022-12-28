WhatsApp is one of the most widely used communication apps in the world. Especially in Hong Kong, it is almost an indispensable application for people of all ages. But, for users who are using some of the old phones, you don’t want to change them, because this year is over, that is, for a few days, you won’t even be able to use WhatsApp at any time! Which even includes the iPhone! If you want to know whether you have a copy of your mobile phone, you must know this list!

More than 40 phones will no longer be supported by WhatsApp from 2023

According to a new report, WhatsApp will stop supporting more than 40 devices from December 31, that is, within a few days, if you have the following models of mobile phones, you will no longer use WhatsApp. The list that lost WhatsApp support includes Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and some less popular models in Hong Kong. According to Meta, WhatsApp will not run smoothly on these phones because they run outdated software, including two iPhones.

Although not all mobile phone models are launched in Hong Kong, I would like to share the full list with you, including:

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Ascend D1

Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

Best F3Q

LG Optimus F5

Best F6

LG Optimus F7

Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

Optimus L4 II Dual

Best L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

Source: GizChina