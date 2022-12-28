WhatsApp is one of the most widely used communication apps in the world. Especially in Hong Kong, it is almost an indispensable application for people of all ages. But, for users who are using some of the old phones, you don’t want to change them, because this year is over, that is, for a few days, you won’t even be able to use WhatsApp at any time! Which even includes the iPhone! If you want to know whether you have a copy of your mobile phone, you must know this list!
More than 40 phones will no longer be supported by WhatsApp from 2023
According to a new report, WhatsApp will stop supporting more than 40 devices from December 31, that is, within a few days, if you have the following models of mobile phones, you will no longer use WhatsApp. The list that lost WhatsApp support includes Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and some less popular models in Hong Kong. According to Meta, WhatsApp will not run smoothly on these phones because they run outdated software, including two iPhones.
Although not all mobile phone models are launched in Hong Kong, I would like to share the full list with you, including:
iPhone 5
iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Ascend D1
Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
Best F3Q
LG Optimus F5
Best F6
LG Optimus F7
Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
Optimus L4 II Dual
Best L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
Optimus L5 II
Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
Optimus L7 II Dual
Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Galaxy Core
Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
Source: GizChina