In September, Netflix brought us a new animated series called Cyberpunk: Edge Runner. It’s set in Cyberpunk 2077, and the anime series has received some positive reviews. Since Cyberpunk seems to be strong in general, people are beginning to wonder if there will be a second season of Cyberpunk: Edge Runner in the future. Sadly, probably not.

Japan’s Famitsu had the opportunity to interview “Cyberpunk: Edgerunner” producer Satoshi Honma, who made it clear that there are currently no plans to continue the story.

“I personally hope to continue working with Japanese studios to make more anime in the future, in part because of the very good feedback we’ve received, but, to be clear – yes, Cyberpunk: Edgerunner is planned It’s an indie, so there’s no such thing as ‘we’re actually doing season 2 in the background.’ Even if we do more anime in the future, I don’t know if it’ll be season 2 or something completely different.

So, for now, it’s safe to assume we need to think about Cyberpunk: Edge Runner and not expect more.

