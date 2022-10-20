Home Technology Don’t expect a new season of Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunner – Cyberpunk 2077 – Gamereactor
Technology

Don’t expect a new season of Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunner – Cyberpunk 2077 – Gamereactor

by admin
Don’t expect a new season of Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunner – Cyberpunk 2077 – Gamereactor

In September, Netflix brought us a new animated series called Cyberpunk: Edge Runner. It’s set in Cyberpunk 2077, and the anime series has received some positive reviews. Since Cyberpunk seems to be strong in general, people are beginning to wonder if there will be a second season of Cyberpunk: Edge Runner in the future. Sadly, probably not.

Japan’s Famitsu had the opportunity to interview “Cyberpunk: Edgerunner” producer Satoshi Honma, who made it clear that there are currently no plans to continue the story.

“I personally hope to continue working with Japanese studios to make more anime in the future, in part because of the very good feedback we’ve received, but, to be clear – yes, Cyberpunk: Edgerunner is planned It’s an indie, so there’s no such thing as ‘we’re actually doing season 2 in the background.’ Even if we do more anime in the future, I don’t know if it’ll be season 2 or something completely different.

So, for now, it’s safe to assume we need to think about Cyberpunk: Edge Runner and not expect more.

Thanks, Viking

See also  Apple announced that the iPhone 14 Pro series will still turn off the AOD screen under 8 conditions – yqqlm

You may also like

The sounds of the 80s that we no...

Sony blocks Call of Duty from appearing on...

Science, the Festival of Languages ​​in Genoa. 25,000...

The Steam version of “The New This Wonderful...

Amazon, the first criminal complaint in Italy against...

A new generation of Apple TV 4K debuts,...

Amazon, criminal complaint against companies that publish fake...

[Adobe MAX]Image editing enhances cloud + collaboration with...

Apple Music and Mercedes-Benz Bring Premium Immersive ‘Spatial...

SONY INZONE H3 H7 H9 gaming headset out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy