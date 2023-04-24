Home » Don’t expect a PS5 or Xbox Series version of The Division 2
While Ubisoft seems committed to keeping The Division 2 going for at least the next year (and possibly beyond), that doesn’t mean the game will be taking full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series hardware anytime soon.

As noted in an interview with MP1st, Massive Entertainment game creative director Yannick Banchereau spoke about the situation, saying:

“It’s unlikely because if we really want to take full advantage of these, since we only have one version of the game available on all platforms, making full use of these would mean the game would no longer be available for older generations.

“We still have a lot of players playing on various generations and we’re not ready to leave them behind and ask them to upgrade. Now, we’re trying to make sure that every time we add something, it still works smoothly on the older generations .

So while there won’t be a current-gen native version of the game coming anytime soon, PS5 and Xbox Series players can at least take advantage of the 60 fps and 4K resolution that was available in a patch not so long ago.

