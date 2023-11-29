Don’t feel like doing stupid tasks? Let the AI ​​take over!

Who wants monotonous tasks? It is hardly surprising that no hand is raised when asked. But when you consider that in many companies recurring tasks in the office, sales, marketing, administration and management still eat up time, even though most of them have long been automated, something is wrong. You could use your time much better if you leave monotonous work to a companion who standardizes all documents.

The now 17-strong team of to me has quickly made a name for itself with the automation of business processes. The need here is huge. Especially because there is a lack of skilled workers.

Ariane Lindemann in conversation with founder Jonas Menesklou.

Business processes are still not very automated. And this with an increase in monotonous tasks and a shortage of skilled workers…

We are convinced that automation can be a driver for economic growth. If every job were automated, there would be enough economic value to relieve people of repetitive work. In addition, the problem of skilled workers could be optimally solved.

What can AI do here?

The AI ​​has a supportive effect by taking over repetitive work. We are building a companion that automates processes so that employees have more time for creative and strategic tasks. It’s similar with Chat GPT, which is already heavily used to streamline ineffective processes.

For example?

There are many options. This can be in HR when suitable candidates are being sought. Instead of analyzing a large number of resumes, this process can be standardized to make the data comparable. Using AI, relevant data such as degree, final grade, last job, etc. can be filtered and extracted. But insurance claim data can also be automated in insurance claims processing. Large companies receive thousands of invoices every day that must be checked and filed so that the information from them can be used. AI automation helps here too.

Will jobs be lost as a result?

That’s always the big fear. But one must not forget that in industry, in administration or even in insurance companies there is a lack of clerks who can take on typical tasks, for example checking documents, recording data digitally, etc. Automation is of great importance here in order to remain competitive to be able to stay.

You actually have two major business areas…

We also work with large corporations when it comes to automating software tests. There are usually countless applications in a company. Since the functionalities are interrelated, these applications must all be played through once to check whether everything is working correctly. This is our second pillar.

You were in the CyberLab Accelerator in 2020?

We started in the middle of the first Corona wave. It was great for us to have an office there after previously only working together digitally. That was the moment when I realized: You have started something and you now want to be successful with it.

What did you benefit most from in CyberLab?

Working with the mentors helped us a lot to understand how business models and business plans are created. Because we have a very technical, special topic that requires explanation. The startup consultants helped us to further pursue our idea. We also found our first investor through a CyberForum pitch event. We still take part in many events and keep in touch with the startup consultants.

You – together with your co-founder Dominik – have become a leader within a very short time become. How did you deal with managing a large team so quickly?

There were many challenges. But you also grow into it. What helped me a lot was and is the exchange with investors and business angels – and above all the contact with founders who are already a little further along. Because most teams run into the same problems and of course you have to find your own way to do leadership and management. But when it comes to typical problems like managing people, setting up processes, expense reports, etc., it helps a lot to talk to other people about how they did it. I still talk to a founder every two weeks who is a lot further along than me.

Have you changed personally during this process?

I guess so. I grew with the tasks and learned a lot. About tax law aspects, employee management, sales, distribution, how a company works, which parties are connected and how, how financing works. If I were to start a business again, I would know exactly what I had to do for the first year. The first time I did it, every step was super difficult. And every current step is difficult. I’m excited to see what it’s like in three years when I look back.

Have you completely hit the wall with something?

A mistake I have made and that I see others making is outsourcing subject areas that you have no idea about. We tried this several times in different areas and it never worked. I am convinced that as a founder you must have done every topic that your company has at least once before you externalize tasks. My tip: get a lot of opinions. But don’t expect others to make decisions for you.

Are there new projects in the pipeline?

We are now expanding the software even further and focusing more on sales. Of course, there is still room for improvement with our product. That’s why we’ve now brought a lot of engineering on board. But now it’s all about expanding the team by the end of 2023, adapting the processes and aligning the whole thing again for greater growth before we continue to grow.

