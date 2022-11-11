Home Technology Don’t know what song to accompany when reading, working, or driving? “Dtd Playlist” helps you choose a variety of diverse playlists (iOS) – Dtd Playlist
Technology

by admin
The otter friends who are in trouble can refer to it~

Occasionally go to a friend’s house to play, or a group of people get together to have a party, absolutely must have music, but if you usually don’t have a pocket playlist, you will suddenly not know which songs to play.Today, I am going to share a free app “Dtd Playlist” with built-in playlists of various genres and background music, for reference to those who are often troubled by songlist shortages like me.

After downloading Dtd Playlist, you can choose to link your Apple Music or Spotify account, and then Dtd Playlist will grab songs from Apple Music and Spotify for listening to various occasions. Like Daily Pop, Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Mixes for reading or work, Hip&Trendy that might come in handy at a party, will also organize your favorite songs on the streaming platform to generate a Favorite playlist.After paying to become a Premium member, you can also get more options, such as: Sleepy playlists that you can listen to before sleep, Cafe Music from the coffee shop series, etc.

During playback, Dtd Playlist will not only display the current time, but also randomly display GIF images that match the situation, and also change the background color with the album and song, which is very similar to the common BGM list videos on YouTube, but with a little more personalization a feeling of

I personally think the interface of Dtd Playlist is very attractive haha, the background color of the clock will be changed randomly, and the screen is supported both vertically and horizontally

Dtd Playlist currently supports iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, but they all need to update the system to iOS 15.0 and iPadOS 15.0 or above to use it. If the iPhone has been upgraded to iOS 16, in addition to switching playlists on the lock screen, you can also directly Switch playlists on the dynamic island, or add Dtd Playlist to the lock screen Widget

Click on the big island → switch to the Dtd Playlist playlist / click on the small island → switch the songs in the playlist, by the way, the playback icon on the dynamic island will change with the album color. The design is very good, and I still like it so far.

The above is the use of Dtd Playlist. If you are interested, you can download it and see. It is a pity that Dtd Playlist does not support Android yet. I hope that there will be an Android version online in the future.

