Samsung Executive Vice President Patrick Chomet told foreign media CNBC that the company is developing a blueprint for mixed reality (MR) products, which are key devices for growth, but did not disclose a specific timetable.

Chomet’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​Spain, highlighted Samsung’s partnership with Google and Qualcomm announced in February. There are very few details of the cooperation between the three companies, and they only know to focus on mixed reality.

Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon XR” chip is designed for mixed reality products, Samsung has many years of experience in hardware design, and Google’s advantages are in the development of the Android operating system and applications.

Chomet said that in addition to Qualcomm, Google, and Samsung, he hopes to prepare for the entire ecosystem, and there are many developers, content companies, and application companies preparing innovation and experience for this ecosystem.

Mixed reality technology is seen as the next big shift in computing, much like the smartphone. Meta launched its $1,500 Meta Quest Pro mixed reality headset last October.

Bloomberg reported that Apple is preparing to release a mixed-reality device in the spring, bringing major electronics companies into the fray. Microsoft also has its own product “HoloLens”, and Xiaomi recently released a prototype of AR glasses.

(First image source: Unsplash)

