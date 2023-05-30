Don’t like being tracked by apps?Teach you how to close permissions | TechNews Technology News

After Apple launched the “App Tracking Transparency” feature, many applications on the iPhone will always ask whether they can track your location when the user uses it for the first time, but there are always many applications in everyone’s mobile phone, and they always forget Which apps you have granted permission to track, how do you know which apps are tracking you? How to turn off these tracking permissions?

Basically, if you download an app for the first time, the system will automatically pop up whether to allow the app to track your location when you open it for the first time. At this time, there will be three options, namely “Allow Once”, “Use App Allowed during the period” and “Not allowed”; but at this time, most people easily ignore the mark of “Accurate: Enabled” in the upper left corner of the icon (in the red box), which is actually a button, which allows you to You can choose to maintain precise location tracking, or only show your approximate location.

(Source: Science and Technology News)

What is the effect of changing this setting? The biggest difference with this feature is that if “Accurate” is turned on then the location is accurate to the specific building you are in (within feet); if you change the button to “Accurate: Off” then the iPhone will only show Out of the city (within miles) of your new location.

But don’t treat the precise positioning function as a scourge and turn it off completely. After all, some applications may not work properly if the precise positioning function is not enabled (such as the map application).

If you want to determine which apps are accurately tracking you, and want to turn off the tracking permissions of certain apps, you can find “Privacy and Security” in “Settings” and click “Location Services” at the top , then pull down to see the current tracking status of all apps, and you can click into each app to see if “accurate location” is turned on.

(Source: Science and Technology News)

Note, however, that even with precision tracking turned off, the app can actually still track your location, just very inaccurately. If you want to completely reject the application’s tracking, then you have to directly click “Never” in the “Allow access to location” field.

(First image source: Unsplash)