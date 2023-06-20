Don’t make Sanqian have a 4K smart TV, Skyworth SUD7100 goes on sale in Hong Kong

The new SUD7100 model 4K smart TV launched by Chinese technology group Skyworth Group Co., Ltd. (Skyworth) this year has the latest Google TV interface and Chromecast built-in. It provides 43-inch to 75-inch screens to choose from, and the price starts at only HK$2,880, which is quite attractive. .

SUD7100 is available in two colors, classic black and champagne gold. Classic black is available from 43 inches to 65 inches, while champagne gold is available in 75 inches. The flicker-free technology and low-blue-light flicker-free screen technology provided by the screen can protect eye health and reduce eye fatigue caused by watching the screen. Equipped with Trochilus Extreme Engine 2.0, you can adjust HDR, definition, dynamic target, etc., to enhance better picture quality, as well as Dolby & DTS theater-level sound effects, AV1 decoding format, built-in Chromecast function, etc.

The SUD7100 model is offering discounts on the official website. The original price of the 43-inch model is HK$3,280, and the current discounted price is only HK$2,880. Other models are also discounted.

