Don’t miss episode 2 of The Gamereactor Show – Gamereactor

Picking up on the first episode, which debuted about two weeks ago, today we just released the second episode of The Gamereactor Show podcast, where my team of co-host Alex Hopley and I are back to talk about the latest and most exciting headlines and topic.

In this episode, we take a look at the big reveals announced in June, before talking about the upcoming Mortal Kombat game, PlayStation Plus, Redfall’s success on Game Pass, and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

After that, we turn our attention to the console wars, and whether they’re finally over or sleeping while Xbox licks its wounds. Finally, we briefly introduce The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Alex’s gaming experience.

To see them all in full, just hit the audio player below to watch the show’s latest episode.

