Don’t Nod Announces Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

The developers of the popular game Life is Strange have unveiled their latest creation at The Game Awards. Lost Records: Bloom and Rage promises to be another story-driven adventure that the studio is known for. Set in the magical summer of 1995, the game follows the journey of high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat as they navigate self-discovery and unbreakable bonds.

After 27 years of no contact, fate reunites them and forces them to confront long-buried secrets, making them promise never to speak again. The official synopsis of the game has already piqued the interest of fans who are eagerly anticipating its release.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is set to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X in the second half of 2024. The trailer for the game has already been released, giving players a glimpse of what they can expect from this intriguing new adventure.

Fans of story-driven games can look forward to another immersive experience from the developers of Life is Strange. Stay tuned for more updates on Lost Records: Bloom and Rage as its release date approaches. Source: Gamereactor.cn

