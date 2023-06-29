Don’t show game in status

By default, Discord shows what you’re currently playing on your PC in your status. But if you don’t want everyone to know what you’re playing, you can turn off the feature. You can decide whether you want to disable game activity for all servers or just certain servers. You can find out exactly how this works here.

Do not show game status on certain servers

Displaying game activity in Discord makes sense, especially if you use Discord to meet up with your clan, guild or other groups for certain multiplayer games. However, if you are also on other servers that are not primarily dedicated to gaming, it does not necessarily have to be displayed here what you are currently playing. In this case you can simply deactivate your activity status for the respective server. To do this, proceed as follows:

Open Discord on your PC and log in if you haven’t already. Make one Right-click on the respective serverwhere you do not want your gaming activity to be displayed. Select in the context menu “Privacy Settings” out of. Image source: GIGA Click on the button here “Activity Status”to deactivate it. Finally, click on the below “Done” button. Set the switch from green with a tick (enabled) to gray with a cross (disabled) and click Done (Image source: GIGA)

Disable all gaming activity

If you don’t want your gaming activity to be shared on any Discord servers you’re a member of, do the following:

Open Discord on your PC and log in if you haven’t already.Click bottom left next to your profile picture and name on this gear icon (User Settings).Scrolls down to the menu item “Activity Settings” and choose the Item “Privacy of your ac…” at. Image source: GIGA

Disabled here under the menu item “Activity status”. both switches next to “Show current activity as a status message.” and “Share your activity statuses by default when joining large servers.”



Image source: GIGA Discord is now asking if you want the change to apply to all servers. Confirmed by her “And” selects. Finally, simply click on that cross at top right or press the ESC button to exit the settings.

Second Language Net Jargon: What Do These Chat Abbreviations Mean?

