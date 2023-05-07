Don’t wait for the presentation! The first test video of Google Pixel 7a has flowed out- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be announced next week. (Picture/Flip YT)

Google’s next-generation mid-range Pixel 7a is expected to be released next week. Although Google has always kept secrets not very good, this time should be the most thorough leak. Before the penultimate week of its debut, there have been actual test videos on the Internet.

The YouTube channel munchy has obtained the Pixel 7a sky blue real machine and shot a 16-minute hands-on video. Munchy said that the Pixel 7a was purchased by himself, so it did not violate any terms of Google.

From his actual test video, it is confirmed that the current upgrade rumors are almost correct, including a 6.1-inch 90Hz screen, Tensor G2 processor, 8GB memory, wireless charging, and facial recognition function.

It’s just that the camera specification of Pixel 7a is a 64-megapixel main camera with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, but the ultra-wide-angle photos taken by his mobile phone show 16 million pixels, so he still needs to clarify this point. In addition, he Also shared a few real photos.

besides,The PBKreviews channel also uploaded the teardown video of Pixel 7a. The maintenance score is 7.5 out of 10. It is considered a mobile phone that is easy to repair.；It can be seen that to understand Pixel 7a, there is really no need to wait for the press conference.

As for where these phones came from? In fact, unopened retail versions have recently appeared on the Internet, such as eBay, and many sellers are auctioning online, perhaps they were bought from these places.

