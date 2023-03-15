OpenAI released GPT-4 in the early hours of this morning, and Microsoft also announced that the new Bing (Chinese name is “宁应”) adopts GPT-4. I believe many people have been waiting on the waiting list for a few weeks, waiting to have a try with GPT-4 blessing New Bing. “PCM” will teach you a method, you can get new Bing approval in seconds, and enjoy the AI-powered search experience in real time.

There are several requirements to get approved for the new Bing in seconds. First, everyone must have a VPN, and second, they must have a Microsoft account that has never been added to the new Bing waitlist. You don’t need to set Microsoft Edge as your default browser, and you don’t need to set Bing as your default search.

Step 1. Use VPN to bypass the wall to Japan;

Step 2. Enter the Bing website in the private mode of any browser, click “Try してみる (Try it)” to go to the new Bing website;

Step 3. Click “Shunfanwait for ちリストに (join the waiting list)” on the right side of the page;

Step 4. Sign in to Bing with a Microsoft account that has never been added to the new Bing waitlist;

Step 5. Go back to Bing after logging in, and you will see “Try the new Bing today >” under the account on the right, which means you have been approved successfully;

Step 6. Click “Explore” to download the Microsoft Edge browser, and you can turn off the VPN at this time;

Now you just need to open Microsoft Edge, log in the account you just used to register the new Bing, go to the new Bing website, and log in to the same Microsoft account, you will see the ChatGPT chat interface of the new Bing, and you don’t need to ask it like ChatGPT It can only be used by VPN over the wall.

Note that if your Edge browser is logged in to another account for synchronization, you must also log out and log in again with the account approved by the new Bing, that is, create another profile to use the new Bing.

There are three AI chat modes: creative, balanced and precise, which can be switched instantly depending on your needs. In addition, the new Bing limits each chat session can only ask 15 questions, more than 15 will start another topic. If you want to switch languages, you can click the language link to the left of your account in the upper right corner of the new Bing page.

You can also download the “Bing” mobile app, as long as you log in with an approved Microsoft account, you can use the new Bing on your mobile phone, and you can use voice input and voice answers!

Download the Bing app: iOS ｜ Android