Don’t want to squeeze toothpaste, Apple is going to “turn over” with a 3-nanometer M3 chip

This generation of MacBook with Apple’s M2 chip was born rough.

In the process of developing the M2 chip, it was originally to catch up with the early train N3 of TSMC’s 3nm process, which is the first generation of 3nm. However, the yield rate, process level and cost of N3 failed to reach the ideal state. After TSMC’s trial production in the second half of 2022, Qualcomm and AMD, including Apple, canceled orders and did not actually go into mass production.

Even a wealthy party like Apple failed to approve N3, which shows that TSMC’s first-generation 3nm does not have any cost performance.

As M2 chose TSMC’s second-generation 5nm process again, even though Apple replaced the new architecture and increased the number of GPU cores, there was only a slight improvement in theoretical performance in the end.

What is more fatal is that all MacBook series (Air, Pro) beggars’ version SSDs have the problem of slowing down, and increasing the memory and storage space is also a lot of cost, making the M2 generation of comprehensive products not as good as the M1.

In addition, there is also an objective reason. With the gradual retreat of home office, the PC market also shrank to a certain extent at the beginning of the year. Apple Mac even lost nearly 40% of the market share.

Under subjective and objective reasons, Apple also issued a request to TSMC to stop production of M2 and cut some chip orders.

At the same time, perhaps because of the less than ideal update of the M2, Apple has not adjusted the Mac product line. Instead, a regular chip iteration was carried out, and there was no press conference for M2 Pro and M2 Max, and product lines such as iMac and Mac Pro were also absent. For Apple, all the outbreaks seem to be waiting for M3.

3 Nano M3, will it be the savior?

Around the end of 2022, news of the M3 chip running points will be exposed. Judging from the scores, the M3 basic chip is better than the M2 Max in terms of Geekbench running points, and its performance is only at the level of the basic model. On this basis, the M3 Pro and M3 Max may have a more “terrible” energy efficiency ratio.

At the same time, it also shows from the side that TSMC’s second-generation 3-nanometer process (N3E) has become mature, sweeping away the haze of N3.

▲ Wafer 18 is responsible for the production of 3-nanometer wafers. (Source: TSMC)

However, in view of the fact that most manufacturers have cut off N3 orders before, TSMC’s previous huge investment was in vain, and at this time it also affected its own 5nm and 7nm production capacity and layout.

In order to allow the smooth transformation and mass production of N3E, TSMC has made minor adjustments to N3E. Compared with the original plan, N3E will use fewer EUV mask layers, from 25 layers to 21 layers, reducing the difficulty of production. As the cost drops, the related transistor density will be 8% lower than that of N3, and still 60% higher than that of N5.

Switching to specific energy efficiency performance, TSMC said that compared with N5, N3E will have an 18% performance improvement and a 32% performance improvement. To put it simply, TSMC provides a shrunken version of N3E, which reduces the complexity of the process and makes the cost lower and more pragmatic.

According to Apple’s previous M chip upgrade strategy, the number of transistors directly represents the quality of its performance. More transistors, and it is not ruled out that Apple will change the specifications of the 8-core (4+4) CPU in the M3 and add more cores, such as similar to the M1 Pro, which is likely to significantly improve performance.

In addition, for the GPU, thanks to N3E, it is not ruled out that Apple will add light-tracing features, which are consistent with mainstream chips. The A17 using N3E does not rule out the addition of optical pursuit. After all, optical pursuit is already the mainstream configuration of flagship chips of Qualcomm and MediaTek.

▲ Arm 2022 GPU architecture ray tracing demonstration, pay attention to the changes in light and shadow. (Source: Arm)

Earlier, in an interview, Apple executives made it clear that they would make Mac games and rely on powerful hardware and development platforms to attract developers. In this way, light pursuit is essential.

For TSMC, a new process node often reaches a “sweet spot” in the second generation. The 5nm N4 and N4P have obvious energy efficiency improvements, and with the production line put into operation, the manufacturing cost control is also better. In TSMC’s 3nm process plan, there are also multi-generation versions. It is not yet possible to determine whether the adjusted N3E is a sweet spot, but it may be the most realistic process for TSMC to put into production.

For Apple, the N3E-based M3 may also be more like a major version of the chip update, and it is more worthy of an upgrade. Of course, it would be even better if Apple changed the speed reduction of the Beggar’s SSD.

Equipped with an M3 chip, can the Mac be wiped away?

Unlike Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA, Apple’s M chip is not supplied externally, and is a rare self-produced and self-sold product.

In other words, M-series chips are for Mac, MacBook and other products, and the ultimate goal is to sell more computers.

As mentioned earlier, there are both subjective and objective reasons why the M2 MacBook does not have a strong sense of existence. But whether the M3 series of Macs can “sweep away the shame” also has subjective and objective factors.

Subjectively, the new Mac series in the M2 series is only the MacBook Air. The new design style, whether it looks good or not is another matter, but it does not continue the classic “wedge-shaped” design, coupled with complete passive heat dissipation, it has some controversy in itself. .

And, Apple retained the M1 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro 13 of the old mold. In order to differentiate, it quietly increased the starting price of the M2 MacBook Air. Started to quietly break the Air’s preference for entry-level, Pro is a professional-level price distinction, and the positioning needs to be reorganized.

In addition, perhaps because the improvement of the M2 series chips is not enough, Apple has not updated the iMac, Mac Studio and Mac Pro. The MacBook Air 15, which has been rumored before, is considered to be released at WWDC, and it can only be equipped with M2 chips at this node. Its biggest selling point is actually 15 inches. Its positioning is somewhat similar to that of the iPhone 14 Plus. Its performance is suitable for ordinary needs. With a larger screen, it creates a sense of practicality.

Many analysts believe that the launch of the MacBook Air 15 actually has two purposes, one is to test market demand, and the other is to clear the M2 inventory. M2 chip, there is a kind of product that is temporarily pulled out to support the market and is only used as a transitional product. To be precise, it can actually be called M1.5.

The strength of the M3 may allow Apple to reorganize its product line, and the needs of market segments such as iMac and Mac Pro will also be reclassified into the M3 lineup, perhaps more like a full product line update.

Objectively, it is actually the awareness of competitors (here refers to Intel).

Before the release of the M1, Intel was a bit obsessed with 14nm, and there was not enough innovation in the processor, which meant that it was a bit of a mess. Even though AMD has launched quite competitive CPU products, Intel is still unmoved.

Until the appearance of the Apple M1, the use of large and small cores, and the extreme energy efficiency ratio, let people realize that the laptop can really be used for a whole day without plugging in. The M1 brought a technological “leap” with deep understanding to the public. Coupled with Apple’s influence, it hit Intel’s weakness and made Intel wake up.

（Source：Intel）

Intel also introduced large and small cores in the 12th and 13th generation products, and added hardware decoding of multimedia formats. Intel 12th and 13th generation CPUs have almost regained the attention of high-performance CPUs.

The advantage of the Arm-based M chip lies in its energy efficiency ratio. In fact, it is not as good as x86 in terms of performance. In addition, the M2 chip was not put into production according to the 3-nanometer plan. In the end, the Mac Pro with the M chip was not launched. This is also considered.

Even if M3 has indeed reached the ideal state of TSMC N3E, it is actually difficult for people to experience the technological leap like M1 again. For the general public, compared to strong chips, the adjustment of the Mac product line may be the winner or loser in promoting sales.

The blessing of M3 will make this generation of products have a longer life, and will also attract more old-age Intel Mac users to update.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of product marketing, said in an interview that the focus and goal of Apple’s next business growth is to use the continuous update of the M chip to gradually replace the old Intel Macs in the hands of old users. Compared with the expansion of other businesses, this kind of replacement demand will be the greatest potential for the continued growth of the Mac business, not one of them.

The M3 chip with a new process and the readjusted Mac series are Apple’s dual strategies to replace old devices in the hands of old users.

The 3nm process is indeed a decisive factor for the M3 chip, but it is only a small aspect to boost sales. What is more important is how Apple defines different Mac products.

(This article is reprinted with the authorization of Ai Faner; source of the first picture: Unsplash)