DontSpyEU: the campaign to ban biometric recognition in Europe

Launched by the non-profit associations Hermes Center, The Good Lobby and info.nodes, the Don’t Spy EU campaign proposes to intervene on the text of the AI ​​Act to mitigate the risks and consequences deriving from the proliferation of facial recognition tools in public spaces . With the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) under discussion, the European Union aims not only to regulate artificial intelligence, but also to establish global standards regarding different types of artificial intelligence, such as generative ones (for example, ChatGPT and Midjourney) and biometric ones. The aim of the DontSpyEU campaign is to put a stop to discriminatory surveillance that would aim at mass surveillance.

Among the requests for which the three associations for the protection of digital rights stand out are the total ban on biometric identification in accessible public spaces, the ban on the use of predictive and profiling systems by the police and the ban on the use of artificial intelligence in migration contexts, to carry out individual risk assessments and profiles based on sensitive personal data and to interdict, reduce and prevent migration through predictive analysis systems.

Reclaim Your Face – We ban mass biometric surveillance

The Union’s already declared intent is to protect citizens from the dangers of mass surveillance by putting a brake on biometric recognition technologies, but things could take an unexpected turn. During the last informal interinstitutional negotiation (trilogue) on the European regulation for artificial intelligence (AI Act), some EU governments exerted pressure to significantly weaken the ban on the use of systems for biometric identification in real time and for the recognition of emotions in the name of national security and “border defense”, a theme that will be central in the battle for the approval of the final text of the AI ​​Act.

“If the AI ​​law were to allow biometric facial recognition” – we read on the Don’t Spy EU website, “this would open the way to misuse and mass surveillance, a world in which personal privacy would be drastically eroded. Facial biometrics is much more than just a technological advancement. It is the distinctive fingerprint of each individual. Unlike “traditional” prints that require physical contact, an individual’s face can be captured, stored and processed remotely, often without the individual’s consent or even knowledge.”

To simplify the dangers inherent in these surveillance technologies, a system was placed on the campaign website that simulates the facial recognition of all European ministers involved in the trilogues, running an open source RBI facial recognition algorithm on them and publishing fake photos , or deepfakes (in one of these the French Prime Minister Macron waves the ISIS flag). The latter work thanks to the authentication of facial biometrics and, through the data obtained from the same type of software, can be used to produce false images/videos with potentially harmful consequences in that person’s real life. To better represent the surveillance market, the organizers of the campaign have decided to allow integration of the campaign site by third parties, inviting other developers to further refine the recognition algorithm, completing it with other applications capable of highlighting its potential uses discriminatory.

Dystopian scenarios which – in the worst case scenario – could undermine the very foundations of democracies, as the Good Lobby organization underlined: “Across Europe, police forces, local authorities and private companies are secretly spreading experimental and invasive technologies that track, analyze and they transform our faces and bodies into objects as we move through public space. The latter must be defended so that our rights, our freedoms and our communities are protected in them. Together with many other civil society organizations we call on our countries to reveal and reject the use of biometric surveillance, which could compromise our rights and freedoms in public places.”