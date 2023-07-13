Doogee N50 in the test: chic, handy, affordable

The Doogee N50 is a low-budget smartphone and is in the price segment of 140 to 160 euros. It already has Android 13 as the operating system, which is not yet standard on some more expensive smartphones. You can read everything important here with us in the test.

tl;dr: Personally, I am not familiar with such low-budget smartphones from China. Had to read myself too. For the current price of around 150 euros, you certainly can’t go wrong. What it does, the device does ok. You have to decide for yourself whether it suits you. Personally, I’m excited to see what else Doogee will send us.

Design

Of course, you shouldn’t expect ceramics or similar high-quality materials at this price. The back and the relatively wide frame are made of plastic. On the left we have the SIM card slot. On the right is the power button, which can also unlock the smartphone at the same time, and above it is the volume rocker. The side controls are very easy to reach with your fingers when holding the device in your hand.

The plastic is slightly wavy on the back. This not only looks elegant, it also allows the 187 gram smartphone to be held comfortably in the hand even without a protective cover. On the top there is a – ATTENTION – 3.5 millimeter jack connection, which unfortunately has become rare. However, only a mono speaker is installed, which is bearable at the price. Regarding the design, it should also be said that this device does not have an IP certification. Whether splashing water or water in general, keep the cell phone away from cool water.

Display

The display has a screen diagonal of 6.52 inches and an HD+ waterdrop screen with a waterdrop notch in the top center, which is hardly annoying. The display thus has a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. There are also 16.7 million colors with a pixel density of 169. The aspect ratio is 20:9 and 390 candelas per square meter.

That was a lot of data, but how does it look in daily use? Quite simply, if you look at the display at a sharp angle from the side, it becomes difficult to see anything. If the sun is shining strongly, the smartphone is not bright enough either. At such a price you have to save, but still, for the money I think it’s great and I really enjoyed using it during the test. It doesn’t always have to be the hyper flagship.

Processor, memory and performance

Doogee installed the UNISOC Tiger T606 processor in the N50, which is produced using the 12 nanometer process and can be classified in the lower midfield. 8 gigabytes of LPDDR4X are installed in the device, and an additional 7 gigabytes of “SWAP”, i.e. RAM reserved on the internal memory, can be added to the RAM, so that the eight-core processor runs with a total of 15 gigabytes. Nevertheless, the device is not an animal. Games that require a lot of processing power do not run smoothly. In smaller games like Pokémon or Candy Crush and in normal use, i.e. taking a few pictures or surfing the net on Instagram, Facebook and so on, everything runs smoothly.

Furthermore, the smartphone N50 offers an average of 128 gigabytes, you have to decide for yourself whether that’s enough for you. However, with all the clouds out there, I don’t worry about storage.

Software

Interestingly, the Doogee N50 runs Android 13, which even today not all top smartphones have. That surprised me a lot. At the time of testing, my last update was the Android security patch March 5, 2023. The last Google Play system update was on April 1, 2023.

The user interface is mostly stock Android. Since it was a China import at the time of testing, the German language, which can be set, has no major errors. So I have nothing to complain about. Google services are also available. Widevine unfortunately only L1. I can only confirm the statements made by other testers at this point: The device ran without any problems in everyday use.

Camera

The N50 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an aperture of F/1.8 and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an aperture of F/2.4. Nevertheless, the recordings don’t tear me off my stool. I lack clarity. Everything looks quite dull and I can’t get the macro shots sharp with the N50. The colors, on the other hand, are pleasantly natural.

Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews



Doogee uses an 8-megapixel front camera with an aperture of F/2.0. As with the main camera, a Samsung sensor chip is installed here. I was pleasantly surprised by the selfie photos.

battery pack

The battery is disappointingly only 4200 milliamps, which isn’t great. However, since the device lacks some sensors and the system is very tidy, the battery lasts for a day and a half with normal use. The battery can be charged with a cable with 18 watts and is completely full within an hour.

Prices and Availability

Prices and Availability

