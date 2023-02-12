Home Technology “Doom” creator John Carmack: There will be general artificial intelligence-breaking latest news in ten years – Hong Kong unwire.hk
Technology

“Doom” creator John Carmack: There will be general artificial intelligence-breaking latest news in ten years – Hong Kong unwire.hk

by admin
“Doom” creator John Carmack: There will be general artificial intelligence-breaking latest news in ten years – Hong Kong unwire.hk

As ChatGPT, Midjourney, and other AI programs are released one after another and show the world the creativity they can have, the discussion and concerns about AI are increasing day by day. John Carmack, the legendary game designer and the father of Doom, revealed in an interview that he is optimistic about the future of AI, and believes that Artificial General Intelligence (breaking latest news) will be achieved within ten years.

The so-called general-purpose AI-breaking latest news is “artificial intelligence that has the same intelligence as human beings, or surpasses human beings, and can perform basic intelligent behaviors of normal humans.” It is similar to the robot in “Future Warrior”, which can directly simulate the appearance of the human brain , and it is impossible to distinguish “he” as a robot in terms of behavior.

After leaving Meta, John Carmack focused on the self-founded AI technology company Keen Technologies in 2019, with the goal of creating an breaking latest news system, hoping to create an AI that is more humane and can interact naturally with people.

In addition, John Carmack believes that breaking latest news does not require huge codes. At present, Chrome needs about 20-30 million lines of code, but his ideal breaking latest news can be completed with only tens of thousands of lines. He said that in the past, AI mainly calculated the final appropriate answer by comparing and analyzing a large amount of data. In the future, AI will be able to simulate the content generated by the human brain with less code and the operation mode of automatic content generation. Ability to “Think”, “Memorize” and “Lateral Thinking”.

latest videos

You may also like

Einstein telescope, Italy relies on Giorgio Parisi for...

PS5’s next-generation virtual reality device PlayStation VR2 preliminary...

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Legends vs Rookies! How much is the...

God operation? HTC’s most exciting turnaround! HTC One...

Crafton Opens AAA Game Studio In Canada –...

Apple semi-finished products?The overall operation and experience experience...

Cities: Skylines debuts next week on PS5 and...

When can the smartphone fit into a child’s...

Hogwarts Legacy is the (recurring) dream of fans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy