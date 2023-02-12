As ChatGPT, Midjourney, and other AI programs are released one after another and show the world the creativity they can have, the discussion and concerns about AI are increasing day by day. John Carmack, the legendary game designer and the father of Doom, revealed in an interview that he is optimistic about the future of AI, and believes that Artificial General Intelligence (breaking latest news) will be achieved within ten years.

The so-called general-purpose AI-breaking latest news is “artificial intelligence that has the same intelligence as human beings, or surpasses human beings, and can perform basic intelligent behaviors of normal humans.” It is similar to the robot in “Future Warrior”, which can directly simulate the appearance of the human brain , and it is impossible to distinguish “he” as a robot in terms of behavior.

After leaving Meta, John Carmack focused on the self-founded AI technology company Keen Technologies in 2019, with the goal of creating an breaking latest news system, hoping to create an AI that is more humane and can interact naturally with people.

In addition, John Carmack believes that breaking latest news does not require huge codes. At present, Chrome needs about 20-30 million lines of code, but his ideal breaking latest news can be completed with only tens of thousands of lines. He said that in the past, AI mainly calculated the final appropriate answer by comparing and analyzing a large amount of data. In the future, AI will be able to simulate the content generated by the human brain with less code and the operation mode of automatic content generation. Ability to “Think”, “Memorize” and “Lateral Thinking”.

