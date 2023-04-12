Home Technology Doom Eternal、Wolfenstein II、Kena： Bridge of Spirits 和 Skill the Spire 加入 PlayStation Plus –
Technology

Doom Eternal、Wolfenstein II、Kena： Bridge of Spirits 和 Skill the Spire 加入 PlayStation Plus –

by admin
Doom Eternal、Wolfenstein II、Kena： Bridge of Spirits 和 Skill the Spire 加入 PlayStation Plus –

We’re now in the middle of April, so it’s time to find out what games PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can expect on April 18. As it turns out, there are quite a few gems added to the lineup, many from Bethesda’s pre-Microsoft era.

PS plus Extra

  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022

  • Doom Eternal

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

  • Paradise Killer

  • Riders Republic

  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure (also available this month with Essential)

  • Slay the Spire

  • The Evil Within

  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

PS Plus Premium

  • Final Edition of Dishonored

  • Doom (Original)

  • doom 2

  • Doom 3

  • Doom 64

Sony also kindly reminded us that there’s some bad news, too, as Spider-Man, Resident Evil, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, and a few other games are leaving the catalog on May 15, so enjoy those while you can.

See also  ASUS ROG Phone 7 appeared on the benchmark website!Core Specifications Exposure- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

You may also like

GreenFacts: 60 years of nuclear energy in facts...

The European Juice mission is ready to go:...

83% of RTX 40 series players turn on...

China’s AI alternatives are designed to reflect socialism

Gears of War: The Card Game Now Available...

Smart Speaker: Which one suits you best?

The Guarantor dictates the rules to ChatGpt to...

Samsung S23 Ultra overwhelms its charger? The Samsung...

Chatgpt, here are the requests of the Privacy...

Redfall starts at 30 FPS without performance mode

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy