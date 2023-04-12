23
We’re now in the middle of April, so it’s time to find out what games PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can expect on April 18. As it turns out, there are quite a few gems added to the lineup, many from Bethesda’s pre-Microsoft era.
PS plus Extra
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Doom Eternal
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Paradise Killer
- Riders Republic
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (also available this month with Essential)
- Slay the Spire
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
PS Plus Premium
- Final Edition of Dishonored
- Doom (Original)
- doom 2
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
Sony also kindly reminded us that there’s some bad news, too, as Spider-Man, Resident Evil, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, and a few other games are leaving the catalog on May 15, so enjoy those while you can.
