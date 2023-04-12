We’re now in the middle of April, so it’s time to find out what games PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can expect on April 18. As it turns out, there are quite a few gems added to the lineup, many from Bethesda’s pre-Microsoft era.

PS plus Extra

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Doom Eternal

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Paradise Killer

Riders Republic

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (also available this month with Essential)

Slay the Spire

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

PS Plus Premium

Final Edition of Dishonored

Doom (Original)

doom 2

Doom 3

Doom 64

Sony also kindly reminded us that there’s some bad news, too, as Spider-Man, Resident Evil, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, and a few other games are leaving the catalog on May 15, so enjoy those while you can.