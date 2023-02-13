John Carmack said that the human brain capacity is actually not high, but it can remember and conceive a lot of content. The reason is that there are about 86 billion neurons in the brain, and they can individually form more than 100 trillion groups of connections, and these neurons can be regarded as artificial intelligence. The parameters in the system, so it doesn’t actually need much capacity to generate “thinking”.

John Carmack, who has the title of “Father of Doom”, believes that compared with most current artificial intelligence systems that can only be used in specific fields, general-purpose artificial intelligence that can be widely used will come out before 2030, and at the same time require fewer programs. Code can be built, and drive more than one trillion US dollars in production value.

John Carmack believes that in simulating the operation mode of the human brain, combined with the automatic content generation technology, it will be possible to correspond to the huge computing power with shorter codes.

If the Chrome browser currently built by Google is composed of about 20 to 30 million lines of code, John Carmack said that an ideal general artificial intelligence system can operate with only tens of thousands of lines of code at most.

According to John Carmack’s opinion, compared with the operation mode of artificial intelligence in the past, which is to compare and analyze a large amount of data, and finally get the most suitable answer, the future artificial intelligence will be able to use less code and cooperate with the automatic content generation operation mode, In turn, it can simulate the ability of the human brain to produce “thinking”, “memory”, and even “inference”.

After recently leaving Meta, John Carmack is currently focusing on the artificial intelligence technology company Keen Technologies founded in 2019, and aims to create a general artificial intelligence system, hoping to create an artificial intelligence system that can interact with people more naturally.