Home » Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Get Release Date – Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Technology

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Get Release Date – Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

by admin
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Get Release Date – Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons was announced earlier this month, with confirmation that it will release sometime in the summer. Now we know more precisely when we can expect Billy and Jimmy Lee’s comeback, as a new trailer reveals the exact date.

As it turns out, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons launches on July 27th, and thankfully, most gamers will be able to join in on the fun, as it’ll be available on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox for an entire battery .

Developer SecretBase and publisher Modus Games say this will provide“Classic aesthetics of the series, updated meta-art visuals, updated and faithful looks for returning heroes and villains, and an exciting soundtrack” – sounds really good. It also featured roguelike elements and a larger roster of playable characters, including Marianne, Billy’s girlfriend who needed rescue in the first game (and was later murdered in the sequel).

As you might have guessed, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons offers local co-op (online co-op will be added after launch), and seems like fans of last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder remake should really check out s things.

A new trailer and some images can be found below.

HQ

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the DragonsDouble Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the DragonsDouble Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the DragonsDouble Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the DragonsDouble Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the DragonsDouble Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the DragonsDouble Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
See also  MSI Launches NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080, 4070 Ti GAMING TRIO WHITE Graphics Cards

You may also like

Brook launches the “Wingman FGC Adapter” for PS5...

Kim Cattrall tornerà come Samantha Jones in And...

How to build a smart factory in 5...

What to use for a PC backup? The...

Activision Blizzard Seriously Considers Acquiring Time Warner –...

Is artificial intelligence really as dangerous “as a…

Adobe uses generative AI Adobe Firefly as a...

Vodafone disruption on May 31st: Thousands of customers...

Vivo S17 Pro also gets a dedicated 2X...

Startup launches TÜV-certified CO2 certificates from Vorarlberg forests

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy