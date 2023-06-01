Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Get Release Date – Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons was announced earlier this month, with confirmation that it will release sometime in the summer. Now we know more precisely when we can expect Billy and Jimmy Lee’s comeback, as a new trailer reveals the exact date.

As it turns out, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons launches on July 27th, and thankfully, most gamers will be able to join in on the fun, as it’ll be available on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox for an entire battery .

Developer SecretBase and publisher Modus Games say this will provide“Classic aesthetics of the series, updated meta-art visuals, updated and faithful looks for returning heroes and villains, and an exciting soundtrack” – sounds really good. It also featured roguelike elements and a larger roster of playable characters, including Marianne, Billy’s girlfriend who needed rescue in the first game (and was later murdered in the sequel).

As you might have guessed, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons offers local co-op (online co-op will be added after launch), and seems like fans of last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder remake should really check out s things.

A new trailer and some images can be found below.