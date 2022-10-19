In addition to bringing the iPad Pro with M2 processor and the new multi-color iPad, Apple also updated its media player Apple TV 4K, not only upgraded the processor to A15 Bionic, but doubled the built-in capacity At the same time, the price has been further reduced.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K appearance and remote control follow the design of the previous generation, but the remote control is changed to a USB Type-C interface for charging, and the processor is upgraded from A12 to A15 Bionic, in addition to smoother playback of 4K For high-definition videos, HDR10+ support has also been added, and the original Dolby Vision display capability can provide a more vivid viewing experience.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K is available in Wi-Fi version (64GB) and Wi-Fi + Ethernet version (128GB). The basic capacity has been doubled from the original 32GB to 64GB, but the price is 5,590 yuan from the previous generation. The Taiwan dollar has been reduced to NT$4,590, but only the Wi-Fi + Ethernet version supports the Thread network. In the future, if you want to control the Apple TV 4K through smart home appliance protocols such as Thread or Matter, you must directly attack the top.

In addition to the new hardware, Apple will also introduce new features for tvOS 16 later this year. Siri’s more streamlined interface will display search information in the lower right corner of the screen in the form of an information card, and can identify up to six family members to provide guests with information. Customized search results, when paired with AirPods, you can use “Hey Siri” to specify to wake up Siri.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi version (64GB) has a suggested price of NT$4,490, and the Wi-Fi + Ethernet version (128GB) is priced at NT$4,990, and will be officially sold on November 5.