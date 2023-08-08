Doubled in one year: Xiaomi celebrates unexpected success

First comes the iPad, then the rest: The ranking of the tablet market hasn’t changed for years. Despite heavy losses, Apple was able to defend its tablet crown in the second quarter of 2023. All other well-known tablet manufacturers also went down. The only exception: Xiaomi. The Chinese were able to achieve remarkable success.

Numbers don’t lie and the numbers for the second quarter of 2023 are looking anything but good. Global tablet sales have plummeted. The bottom line is a minus of around 30 percent.

Xiaomi doubles tablet market share

The tablet market shares in the second quarter of 2023. Things are looking good for Xiaomi. (Image source: IDC)

With a market share of 37 percent, Apple is still at the top, followed by Samsung with 20.6 percent. Since both electronics manufacturers lost, but their minus is less than in the overall market, they were even able to increase their market shares despite losses.

The picture is completely different Xiaomi. The Chinese did not benefit from the weak overall market, but recorded decent growth. Around 41.6 percent it worked for them up (Source: IDC). Within 12 months they were able to double their market share from 1.8 percent at the time now 3.6 percent. In the second quarter of 2023, Xiaomi occupies it 5th place among the world‘s largest tablet manufacturers. Huawei and Lenovo are ahead of them.

According to the market researchers at IDC, Xiaomi’s tablet success is based, among other things, on the strategic introduction of new models (with early bird discounts and exchange offers) and well-established sales channels in Asia.

But there have not only been corresponding campaigns in Asia: When the Xiaomi Pad 6 was introduced in this country, there was a stylus worth 99 euros free of charge.

Xiaomi’s water gun of the future

Xiaomi offers more than just smartphones

In Germany, Xiaomi is best known for its smartphones, e-scooters and smart household appliances. Xiaomi has much more on offer. Even futuristic water guns (see video above) are included.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

