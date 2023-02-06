Home Technology Doubts about “The Day Before” not decrease but increase? There is no HUD on the real machine for 10 minutes, and he was accused of plagiarizing the opening scene of “Decisive Moment” | udn game corner
Doubts about "The Day Before" not decrease but increase? There is no HUD on the real machine for 10 minutes, and he was accused of plagiarizing the opening scene of "Decisive Moment"

Doubts about "The Day Before" not decrease but increase? There is no HUD on the real machine for 10 minutes, and he was accused of plagiarizing the opening scene of "Decisive Moment"

“Decisive Moment: Black Action Cold War” (left), “The Day Before” (right) Picture / Activision, Fntastic

A Potentially Controversial MMO open worldendSurvival gameThe Day Before“Recently, the actual game screen was released. However, there are still doubts about the details of the film, which made players not quite pay for it. As a result, they were accused of plagiarizing the trailer of “Decisive Moment”.

“The Day Before” was originally expected to be launched in March this year, but it was reported at the end of January that the game had to be postponed to November 10 due to trademark issues. Not only that, but there was no preview of the actual machine at that time. Not only the players were worried, but the person in charge of the game Discord was also suspicious because he had not seen the actual machine.

In order to quell outside doubts, the developer Fntastic On the 3rd of this month, a 10-minute long game preview was released, plus a nearly 40-second clip of the developer’s over-the-shoulder camera on the machine. Although the player was taken to feel the game world, the HUD was completely invisible during the demonstration, which made the doubts increase instead of decrease.

In addition to being questioned about the details, the first few seconds of the real machine trailer were accused by netizens of plagiarizing the zombie reveal trailer released in 2020 by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

According to the comparison by Twitter user Chroma, the arrangement of the camera movement and the character’s breakthrough in “The Day Before” contains elements of the trailer of “Black Ops Cold War” to a certain extent. For example, looking at the character through the iron railing in the third person, and the character walking forward with the gun raised while the red light hits the face.

In addition to pointing out that “The Day Before” has a strong sense of “tribute” to the real machine this time, Chroma also dug out past promotional images for comparison, emphasizing that this is not the first time that Fntastic has the possibility of plagiarism.

At present, the developer has not yet responded to Chroma’s allegations, and only stated that it is recovering on the day of the release of the real machine Steam page and will get the store back on the shelves as soon as possible.

