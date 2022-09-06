Welcome to our company, we believe you will be our best choice! New game news released by the development team Free Lives and the world-renowned independent game publisher Devolver Digital, “Stick it to the Stickman” will be officially launched in 2023. This is a fighting game that “teaches” rookies to the top of the company step by step. It is full of various workplace spoofs: a lot of coffee and weaponized stinky farts, straight kicks, stapler shooting, wielding chainsaws (?), etc. , are you ready to become a CEO intern?

From colleagues, mid-level executives to bosses, learn more powerful “business skills” on the road to becoming the president of the worst company in America. Do it now!

Game Features

Efforts to be hired or fired

Attack is the best form of defense in business, you die or I live. Get powerful upgrades and human-approved weapons to make sure your stickman is more than just a dummy.

Put more effort into your career

Your career trajectory is not limited to vertical development! Merge new subsidiaries to monopolize the market, and each acquisition brings new gameplay, new enemies, new bosses, new weapons and more! Build a conglomerate that not only rules the market, but also our hearts!

Seize the opportunity that is easiest for you to succeed

The corporate dystopian setting of Stick it to the Stickman, a clever and heart-wrenching mockery of what is possible with today’s capitalist development, is sure to make for a smile on next year’s staff tour!