Home Technology Down with the habitual boss! Devolver Digital’s new funny work “Stick it to the Stickman” fights with colleagues, farts and stinks bosses! -GAME, game, stickman –
Technology

Down with the habitual boss! Devolver Digital’s new funny work “Stick it to the Stickman” fights with colleagues, farts and stinks bosses! -GAME, game, stickman –

by admin
Down with the habitual boss! Devolver Digital’s new funny work “Stick it to the Stickman” fights with colleagues, farts and stinks bosses! -GAME, game, stickman –

Welcome to our company, we believe you will be our best choice! New game news released by the development team Free Lives and the world-renowned independent game publisher Devolver Digital, “Stick it to the Stickman” will be officially launched in 2023. This is a fighting game that “teaches” rookies to the top of the company step by step. It is full of various workplace spoofs: a lot of coffee and weaponized stinky farts, straight kicks, stapler shooting, wielding chainsaws (?), etc. , are you ready to become a CEO intern?

From colleagues, mid-level executives to bosses, learn more powerful “business skills” on the road to becoming the president of the worst company in America. Do it now!

Game Features

Efforts to be hired or fired

Attack is the best form of defense in business, you die or I live. Get powerful upgrades and human-approved weapons to make sure your stickman is more than just a dummy.

Put more effort into your career

Your career trajectory is not limited to vertical development! Merge new subsidiaries to monopolize the market, and each acquisition brings new gameplay, new enemies, new bosses, new weapons and more! Build a conglomerate that not only rules the market, but also our hearts!

Seize the opportunity that is easiest for you to succeed

The corporate dystopian setting of Stick it to the Stickman, a clever and heart-wrenching mockery of what is possible with today’s capitalist development, is sure to make for a smile on next year’s staff tour!

From colleagues, mid-level executives to bosses, learn more powerful things on the road to becoming the president of the worst company in America.jpg

Prepare your “resume”, you also have a chance to be the worst CEO! Add Stick to the Stickman to your wishlist now, or follow Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) and the development team Free Lives (@Free_Lives) Twitter account for more and more up-to-date game information.

See also  More iPhones than Android smartphones in circulation: first in the United States

You may also like

[Live]Capital Flows Watch the Market ETF Hedging Deployment...

Square Enix to release new Final Fantasy VII...

Why Elon Musk is mad at The Rings...

Why Elon Musk is mad at The Rings...

A work created by artificial intelligence won an...

Garmin unveils Venu SQ 2 smartwatch with enlarged...

Canro exhibited at TGS2022 for the first time!...

More iPhones than Android smartphones in circulation: first...

Apple Watch reproduces the classic “Pokémon Battle Surface”,...

Greener Ethereum, but decentralization at risk: how the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy