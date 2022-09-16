With Apple’s iOS 16 version update, all users can customize their lock screen, making the app “Top Widgets” rapidly popular, surpassing the recent French social software “BeReal”, which had over one million downloads in a single week. Top free app downloads on the App Store in the U.S.

“Top Widgets” was originally published by Chinese app developers in August 2020. Since Apple launched iOS 14 at that time, this desktop customization software was made for iOS 14. Now, with the launch of iOS 16, “Top Widgets” has also adjusted its functions based on iOS 16, allowing users to customize their lock screen.

According to data research company Sensor Tower, after iOS 16 was released on Monday (12th), the downloads of “Top Widgets” exceeded 1.3 million times in just 48 hours. The downloads of “Top Widgets” increased by 1812%, which is very impressive.

Easy to create shortcuts, can be adjusted to a transparent background

Up to now, the downloads of “Top Widgets” have reached 30 million times, of which Chinese users have the highest downloads, accounting for 86% of the total downloads. In contrast, the United States has significantly fewer downloads, with only 730,000 downloads so far, accounting for 2% of total downloads.

In addition to being No. 1 in the App Store rankings in the United States, “Top Widgets” is also No. 1 in 58 other regions around the world.

In fact, “Top Widgets” and other desktop widget applications are similar in some functions, such as Widgetsmith, which was also popular when iOS 14 was launched, both of which allow users to customize the wallpaper, adjust fonts and colors. , as well as a variety of applications in the mobile phone.

However, according to TechCrunch,“Top Widgets” still has its own unique features, such as widgets that can be adjusted to be transparent and will not obscure the mobile phone wallpaper。At the same time, “Top Widgets” can also help users to create multiple shortcuts,When operating, users can directly link to their favorite or most frequently used applications through gadgets, making customization more convenient and effective.

Attracting Gen Z users, the screen lock interface is popular on Douyin

After the launch of iOS 16 this time, the highlight of “Top Widgets” is theThe “x-panel” widget allows users to put multiple information in the same block, including power, used capacity, Wi-Fi connection, etc., similar to creating an integrated platform on the mobile phone desktopallowing users to see at a glance without unlocking the screen.

Another highlight is that users can customize their lock screen with cartoon patterns or emojis, adding all kinds of emoji at will, which has also become the key to attracting new generation users.

“Top Widgets” has captured the success of the new generation of users. This week, you can see countless related videos on Tiktok. Among them, the most popular videos have exceeded 500,000 views and have been favorited by more than 80,000 people. Interestingly, this phenomenon has also turned Douyin into a behind-the-scenes marketing push for “Top Widgets” and has greatly boosted downloads in the U.S. over the past few days.

Reference: TechCrunch, this article provides partner reprints. First image source: Unsplash.