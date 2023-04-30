Dozens of copycat ChatGPT apps are flooding the Mac App Store, urging users not to pay for them- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Tech Cars

Earlier ezone.hk reported that the reprinted Wenxinyiyan app was circulating in the Apple App Store, but Baidu emphasized that it had not launched an app for this purpose. A few days ago, Alex Kleber, a researcher at Privacy 1st, noticed that dozens of counterfeit Open AI or ChatGPT apps are flooding the Mac App Store, and they will use different methods to confuse the public and lure users to download and use them.

According to Alex Kleber, a researcher at Privacy 1st, there are dozens of copycat versions of Open AI or ChatGPT apps on the Mac App Store, some of which come from two developers, Pixelsbay and ParallelWorld, which have the same parent company in Pakistan. The app codes written by these two developers are 99% identical, and they have the same interface and paywall, especially the paywall pop-up window is set so that it cannot be exited. Users need to quit the app and open it again to solve the problem.

In addition, Alex Kleber also mentioned that developers will play with the Mac App Store with keywords, misleading or false marketing strategies, so you will encounter apps that match the OpenAI, ChatGPT logo or color, claiming to provide advanced AI tools to use . But most of the apps are cheap imitations, or even scams, taking advantage of the AI ​​boom to charge users higher prices and earn developers a lot of money. Therefore, this process not only defrauds users’ feelings and money, but also ruins the reputation of legitimate developers, hindering the development of MacOS apps.

In fact, although OpenAI launched the ChatGPT Plus plan with a monthly fee of US$20, users can use new features first and enjoy faster response speed, but they can also use ChatGPT on the OpenAI website for free. In addition, Microsoft Bing and Google Bard are free of charge. Because of this, Alex Kleber believes that users should not pay to use most of the ChatGPT apps in the Mac App Store, especially the ones with rough names, or apps that have been launched for a short time. There is a high chance that they are scam apps to defraud users of money as a premise.

Source: MacRumors