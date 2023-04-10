Dr.SIM is a young cell phone brand from Klarmobil, which offers you inexpensive cell phone tariffs with plenty of LTE data volume in the Vodafone network. The tariffs can also be canceled on a monthly basis. Here you get the details.

Dr.SIM: Flats & lots of data volume at a bargain price

At the mobile phone discounter Dr.SIM you get a lot LTE data allowance im Vodafonenetwork at a bargain price (view offers at Dr.SIM). The provider belongs to Klarmobil, which in turn belongs to Freenet. With data volumes of 10 GB to 30 GB, the tariffs are worthwhile for both occasional users and frequent surfers. One Allnet and SMS flat rate is already included in all tariffs. Besides, they are too monthly cancellable available and will not increase in price over time. However, the monthly cancellable tariffs cost 19.99 euros connection fee.

One data automatic does not exist – after the data volume has been used up, no further data packages will be booked for you, but only the speed will be throttled to GPRS. The tariffs support VoLTE, but no WiFi calling. We have summarized the most important details for you below.

Tariff deals at Dr.SIM: All details at a glance

Rates Allnet Flat 10 GB Allnet Flat 20 GB Allnet Flat 30 GB network Vodafone data volume 10 GB 20 GB 30 GB Maximum bandwidth 50 Mbit/s Flats Allnet-/SMS-Flat Basic fee per month 9,99 Euro 14,99 Euro 19,99 Euro connection price not applicable for a term of 24 months, otherwise EUR 19.99

Dr.SIM: For whom are the low tariffs in the Vodafone network worthwhile?

You have an all-network and SMS flat rate with you for all tariffs offered by Dr.SIM. Therefore, the included data volume and the monthly cancellation option are the decisive points for your decision. From our point of view, the tariff with is the most worthwhile 20 GB data volume for 14.99 euros per month. Note, however, that these are pure LTE tariffs with a maximum bandwidth of 50 MBit/s. 5G is not included.

