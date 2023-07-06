Draft is there, criticism is great

The National Energy and Climate Plan (NEKP) is here – and is open for public updating. He describes Austria’s plan to achieve the EU’s energy and climate goals. The NEKP must be completed by June 2024 and submitted to the EU Commission. First comments do not skimp on criticism.

Guidelines for the NEKP

The federal government is committed in its government program “to achieving ‘climate neutrality’ for Austria by 2040 for the period 2020 to 2024,” says the introduction, and has also “taken significant steps to implement the energy and climate plan in the meantime “.

At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic “posed new and unprecedented challenges to society and the economy in Austria and Europe”. In order to support “reconstruction after the crisis” and to carry out “structural adjustments with a view to a sustainable and climate-neutral future”, Austria has placed a “clear focus” on energy and climate measures in its “Reconstruction and Resilience Plan 2020-2026”. 46% of the total of 4.5 billion euros are to be spent on climate protection.

The NEKP should be based on the following guidelines:

Higher ambition for the energy transition and climate protection: Adaptation to the new goals of the EU climate law and the legislative package “Fit for 55” and RePowerEU, as well as to the national goal of climate neutrality by 2040 (as defined in the EU climate law);

This applies to the more rapid reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 as well as a significantly higher reduction in energy consumption and the acceleration of the expansion of renewable energy

Increasing the resilience and reliability of the energy system;

Increasing the security of energy supply against the background of accelerating the phase-out of Russian energy imports, in particular through the expansion of renewable energy resources

Additional focus on the reduction of non-CO2 greenhouse gases (especially methane) and on the storage of carbon, in the area of ​​agriculture and forestry, including in wood products and via technical sinks

Inclusion of all social groups (“leaving no one behind”) as well as regions that are structurally strongly affected by the transformation to climate neutrality

Orientation towards the European research framework program, among other things with the objective of strengthening the European and Austrian business location

“Economically effective temporary accompanying measures”

The transformation of Austria requires “a cost-effective mix of regulatory, budgetary and tax policy measures and increased focus on impact and responsibility of the various stakeholders in order to enable social inclusion, accelerate innovation and maintain or improve competitiveness,” it continues. This also includes “economically effective temporary accompanying measures to cushion negative effects”.

Climate plan: interest groups with criticism

Criticism from the various interest groups was not long in coming: IG Windkraft wants the “objectives in Austria to be significantly raised”. Stefan Moidl, Managing Director of IG Windkraft: “In order for the new climate targets to be achieved, significantly more renewable electricity must be produced in Austria by 2030 than previously specified in the EAG. The necessary efforts in the federal states to expand renewable energies must therefore be increased immediately and significantly.” IG Windkraft will take a detailed look at the draft presented today.

WWF Austria is already one step further: “With the measures currently planned, Austria will miss the EU climate targets by around 16 million tons of greenhouse gases. Without an ambitious climate policy, this will cost several billion euros for certificates. Additional climate and nature conservation measures are therefore urgently needed,” says WWF climate and energy spokesman Karl Schellmann. As important measures, the WWF calls for the climate-friendly exit from oil and gas for heating (EWG) as well as an energy saving and nature conservation offensive.

Global 200 and Greenpeace dissatisfied

The Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, on the other hand, calls for “opportunity to participate instead of sham integration”, it is a “provocation that such an extensive draft with hundreds of pages is only transmitted one day before a so-called consultation…”. This is an approach that is absolutely unacceptable for us and not worthy of a minister,” criticized LKÖ President Josef Moosbrugger.

Global 2000, in turn, calls the draft a “toothless paper tiger”: “The document presented today is a toothless paper tiger, but no plan on how we can achieve the Austrian climate targets by 2030. At least it’s positive that a consultation process was finally started, but late. The population and companies deserve clarity about Austria’s climate protection path so that the conversion processes can get off to a good start. However, that must not distract from the fact that Austria needs the rapid adoption of the Renewable Heat Act so that we can enable climate-friendly heat supply for everyone and our country at least comes close to achieving the target,” demands Johannes Wahlmüller, climate and energy spokesman for GLOBAL 2000.

Greenpeace sounds a bit more positive: The organization welcomes the start of the consultation phase of the national energy and climate plan, but criticizes that the first draft is “too lax”. “Once again, it is becoming clear that the government’s current plans are insufficient to put Austria on course towards the 2030 climate goals. Too much time has already been lost, now it’s time to start catching up,” demands Jasmin Duregger, climate and energy expert at Greenpeace. Other states are already much further along.

