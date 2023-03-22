Home Technology Drag Race Italia coming to Paramount+…
Paramount+ announced that Drag Race Italia will arrive on the streaming service with a new and crackling edition, with the homegrown Drag Queens more fierce than ever, ready to test their charisma, uniqueness, cheekiness and talent, competing for the title of “Italy’s Next Drag Superstar

Drag Race Italia, the new season on Paramount+

“Drag Race has become a global phenomenon and we have been honored to be there from the very beginning with the incredibly talented team of RuPaul and World of Wonder“, he has declared Chris McCarthy, Presidente/CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks.

In expanding Paramount+’s global footprint, it was important to recapture Drag Race in key international markets while also building a series of interconnected competitions. Global Drag Race All Stars is like a world Super Bowl for Drag!

With the third season of Drag Race Italia we are thrilled to expand our partnership with Paramount+ and Wow Presents Plus, and continue our mission to spread the joy of drag across the globe.“, they commented instead Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, CEO of World of Wonder.

We are talking about a program that has created a real mass phenomenon, with fans all over the world ready to support the participants in the competition. In this regard, Paramount + has announced that Drag Race Italia it will arrive not only in Italy, but also in the United States and Latin America during 2023.

The news is interesting, as it directly follows the recent announcement of three new editions of Drag Race in Brazil, Germany and Mexico and a Global Drag Race All Starswhich will be available on Paramount+ this year in their respective countries.

