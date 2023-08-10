“Dragon 7 Gaiden: A Hero With No Name” to Debut on Multiple Platforms – An Exciting Adventure for Fans of the “Dragon Among Men” Series

Exciting news has arrived! “Dragon 7 Gaiden: A Hero With No Name” is about to debut on November 9th, and this game will simultaneously land on multiple platforms such as PS5/4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. It has become a long-awaited topic for many players.

For players on the Steam platform, the game is priced at 1190 yuan. This brand new game will take you deep into the new world of the “Dragon Among Men” series, and unfold the story from the perspective of the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu.

According to the description on Steam’s official website, Kazuma Kiryu, once known as a legend, gave up his name to protect his beloved family and lived in darkness…

“Dragon Among Men 6: Life Poetry” is depicted from Kazuma Kiryu’s point of view. A new work of the blank story after “. In addition to the evolved combat actions and newly added stages, the entertainment venues full of in-depth game elements are still alive and well. The new characters played by the luxurious cast are also full of charm and attract attention.

A Blank Story from the Perspective of Kazuma Kiryu

Kazuma Kiryu, a legendary gangster who faked his own death and gave up everything to protect his beloved family. However, there is a mysterious shadow probing his secret and gradually approaching…

This is from the perspective of Kazuma Kiryu, depicting the life poem of “Dragon Among Men 6”, which has not been published so far. “, as well as a new work of the behind-the-scenes story of “Dragon Among Men 7 Whereabouts of Light and Darkness”.

Explore the time and space after “Dragon Among Men 6”. This is not only a fighting adventure, but also a journey full of deep emotions. Whether you’ve been into the series for a long time or you’re new to it, this game will surprise and entertain you.

Fighting moves in 2 styles to the next level

In terms of combat action, this game has undergone a very creative evolution, with new levels and entertainment venues and other elements, making your game experience more diverse and rich. What is most anticipated is that those excellent actors bring vivid and fascinating interpretations to the new characters in the game, injecting a fresh soul into the whole story.

The main line of the story will focus on the members of “Akame” and “Daoji Temple”. Through their stories, you will deeply explore the “Osaka Sotenbori” located in the bustling district of Kansai, and uncover its secrets and mysteries.

Whether you are already a loyal follower of Kazuma Kiryu or not, this adventure will definitely be worth looking forward to. For new players, this is an excellent opportunity for you to start your “Yakuza” journey from a new perspective.

Whether you are a new player or an old fan, you will find unlimited fun and emotion in this shocking game experience.

