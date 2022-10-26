Home Technology “Dragon Age 4” Alpha version completed, “Mass Effect” new work is being conceived | 4Gamers
Gary McKay, general manager of EA’s BioWare, published an article on the official blog, revealing the current development progress of its games, the latest work of the popular action RPG game “Dragon Age: Dragon Age”. : The alpha version of Dreadwolf, also known as Dragon Age 4) has been completed.

Although the term alpha may seem far away, McKay said that it means that the game as a whole has taken shape and the game can be played from start to finish. The current work is perfecting the visual fidelity and experimenting with gameplay features. It also evaluates the pace of the game, developing interpersonal relationships, player progression, and plot tension to fully present the story.

According to previous information, “Dragon Age: Fear the Wolf” is expected to be released in 2023. In addition to “Dragon Age: The Fear of the Wolf”, the official also mentioned this time that there is a team currently working on a new single-player game in the “Mass Effect” series, so if you are a fan of the series, you may wish to look forward to BioWare’s next release.

