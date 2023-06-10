“Dragon Among Men 7: The Legendary Hero Nameless” will be released on November 9th, and the official trailer is released

The game company SEGA announced in September last year that “Dragon Among Us 8” will be launched in 2024. At that time, Kasuga Ichiban and Kiryu Kazuma will serve as the dual protagonists. While game fans are waiting, SEGA has just announced that the new game series “Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero No Name” will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms on November 9 this year news.

SEGA also released the first trailer of “The Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero Nameless”, the game will depict the blank story of “The Dragon 6 Life Poetry” from Kazuma Kiryu’s point of view. The game will abandon the command-input combat gameplay of “Dragon Among Men 7: Where Light and Darkness Go”, and return to the more popular fighting battles in the series, and provide two combat styles: “Yinglong” and “Spy”. Mafia fighting moves, while the latter can be combined with special props and various fighting modes.

All kinds of fascinating entertainment venues in the series, such as karaoke, public relations clubs, darts, arenas, etc., will be included in “Dragon Among Men 7: Unknown Heroes”. SEGA also announced the launch of pre-order bonus content, providing 3 familiar Tojokai legendary characters: Goro Mashima, Taiga Saeshima, and Daigo Dojima to participate in the battle in the Maritime Container Ship Arena.

Source of information and pictures: engadget

