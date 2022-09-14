Home Technology “Dragon Among Men 8” is set for release in 2024 – Engadget Chinese version
Dragon among men 8

As expected, SEGA announced the latest entry in the “Dragon Among Men” series at the Tokyo Game Show. The first is the orthodox sequel “Dragon Among Men 8”. Its type is still RPG, but it has two protagonists Kasuga Ichiban and Kiryu. The game is expected to land on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox in 2024 One and PC. In addition, the official also announced the “Dragon in the People 7 Gaiden: Heroes Unknown” featuring Kiryu as the protagonist. Coming in 2023, this action-type work tells a series of stories that happened before Kiryu met Kasuga.

In addition, taking this opportunity, SEGA also announced that “Dragon Among Men: Restoration Pole” will be released on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on February 22, 2023, starring Kimura Takuya. The Eye of Judgment series has also officially landed on Steam as rumored.



