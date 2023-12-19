“Dragon Among Men 8” releases KSON interview video and the game’s luxury experience will begin! | XFastest News

Shiya Co., Ltd. Releases Interview Video with Kson on Official YouTube Channel

Shiya Co., Ltd. has recently released an interview video on its official YouTube channel featuring Kson, who plays the role of Xiao Hui, the signature female clerk of the Hawaiian karaoke bar “Revolver Bar” in the upcoming game “The Dragon Among Us 8”. The highly anticipated game is set to be released on January 26, 2024, and will be available on multiple gaming platforms including PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam).

Kson, who won the championship in the real-person public relations lady selection of “The Dragon Among Us 7 Side Story: The Unknown Hero”, was qualified to star in “The Dragon Among Us 8”. In the interview, she shared her thoughts after reading the script, her experience in facial motion capture, and recording both English and Japanese dubbing. Kson also expressed her love for the series as a player of the “Dragon Among Us” series.

Additionally, Shiya Co., Ltd. announced that a “Dragon Among Us 8” game luxury experience event is expected to be held on January 26, 2023, in Taiwan. This event will be the first game luxury experience event for the traditional Chinese version of the new RPG, and players who register and qualify to participate will have the opportunity to receive specially designed gifts.

Fans of the “Dragon Among Us” series are encouraged to check out the interview video for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming game and to hear Kson’s insights and experiences.