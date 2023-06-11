“Dragon Among Men 8” will be launched in early 2024, and Kasuga will lose 100 million again!? | 4Gamers

SEGA released a new trailer for “Dragon Among Man 8” on the Xbox Showcase today (12th), and also stated that the game will be launched in early 2024.

The trailer also announced the subtitle of “Dragon 8” “INFINITE WEALTH” (temporary translation: infinite wealth), but the official title in Chinese and Japanese has yet to be officially released before the deadline of this article.

In this preview, we can see that Haruhi wakes up in a foreign seaside resort, surrounded by foreigners, and he is not only naked, but also completely unable to remember what happened.

This preview may mean that “Dragon 8” may move its stage overseas for the first time, but compared to the location, what makes fans most happy is that they don’t have to wait too long. “Dragon 8” is expected to be released in early 2024. “Dragon Among Men 7 Biography” will be released on November 9 this year, and the two works will not be too long apart.