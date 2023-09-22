Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown and Dragon Among Us 8 Showcased at Tokyo Game Show

Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown and Dragon Among Us 8, developed by Renzhong Studio under SEGA, were jointly exhibited at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. The Taiwanese media also visited Renzhong this year, where they had the opportunity to speak with Dragon Studio representative and production director Yokoyama Masayoshi, series lead producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto, and series lead supervisor Ryosuke Horii about these two highly anticipated games.

One of the topics discussed was the latest installment of Dragon Among Us, titled Dragon Among Men 7 Side Story. When asked about the new costume feature in the game, Yokoyama explained that players will now have the ability to customize Kiryu’s outfit to suit his new role as an agent. In previous games, Kiryu’s costumes were completely changed, but this time, players can mix and match different clothing items.

The media also inquired about the possibility of side missions and mini-games involving KSON, the popular public relations lady character. However, it was revealed that KSON’s main focus in Dragon Among Men 7 Side Story will be through live-action videos, and she will not make special appearances in mini-games or side missions.

Regarding the detailed movements of the public relations lady character, the developers explained that they conducted auditions to select girls who could accurately depict the role. KSON herself communicated with the development team to portray the character in a more energetic manner.

The decision to use real-life performers for the public relations lady character in Dragon Among Men 7 Side Story was explained as a means to challenge the boundaries between reality and CG. Additionally, it was noted that the culture of public relations ladies in Japan has been declining, and incorporating them into the game was a way to make it more interesting for players.

Moving on to Dragon Among Us 8, it was revealed that KSON will be appearing in the game, but her role will be completely different from her role as the public relations lady in Dragon Among Men 7 Side Story.

As for players who have completed Dragon Among Men 7 and its side story, there will be no inheritance system in Dragon Among Us 8.

Regarding the dual protagonists in Dragon Among Us 8, it was clarified that their actions will change according to the progress of the plot. Players will not have the option to choose which character to control.

In terms of the battle system, it was explained that Dragon Among Us 8 will maintain the turn-based system, but with the addition of character movement. This will allow players to attack from behind or execute combos, adding more diversity to the battles.

The new professions in Dragon Among Us 8 were inspired by Hawaii, and while not all professions from Dragon Among Men 7 will be carried over, the popular ones will be retained.

The character Kiryu will have special abilities that allow him to break the turn-based battle and use his signature moves and skills for a limited time.

The game will also feature new characters, some of whom will only be encountered in Hawaii.

In terms of gameplay, players will have the opportunity to use the Segway method of transportation in Hawaii, and then later in Japan. The map in Hawaii is larger and the streets are wider, making the Segway a convenient choice.

Other transportation options, such as taxis, have also been included in Dragon Among Us 8 to make moving around the map easier.

The developers have maintained their method of using real scenes to shoot cities, but have also added fictitious buildings and improved street layouts to enhance the player’s experience.

Mini-games specific to Hawaii will be included in Dragon Among Us 8, giving players a taste of the local culture. The hula dance, among other activities, will be featured as a mini-game.

Overall, Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown and Dragon Among Us 8 are highly anticipated games that offer exciting new features and additions to the series. Fans can look forward to experiencing a fresh take on the Dragon Among Us franchise at its newest installment.

