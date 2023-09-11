Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown: Release Date and Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

“Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” Set to Launch on Multiple Platforms in November 2023

Taipei, Taiwan – “Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown,” the highly anticipated action-adventure game, is set to be released on PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam) platforms on November 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Gamers in Taiwan will be treated to a special pre-order bonus. The “Mirror Wiping Cloth” is an exclusive bonus available only to those who pre-order the game in Taiwan. The limited-edition wiping cloth will ensure that gamers never forget to keep their glasses and sunglasses clean, allowing them to emulate the suave spy character Brother Kiryu. Fans are advised not to miss out on this special bonus.

In addition to the pre-order bonus, various channels and stores in Taiwan will be offering their own exclusive giveaways. These pre-order bonuses include a PVC zipper bag from Game Leisure Hall, a screen post-it message board from Bahamut, magnetic bookmarks from Underground Shopping Mall Software World Store No. 1 & 2, Games Pro Game Dome, and E Cup Lifestyle Entertainment, and a beer bottle opener from Prey. The dimensions and sizes of these bonuses are described in detail on the respective channels’ websites.

“The Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden” is a continuation of the story from “The Dragon Among Us 6,” told from the perspective of Kazuma Kiryu. The game introduces new stages, evolved combat actions, and in-depth gameplay elements. It also showcases a cast of new characters, portrayed by a talented ensemble of voice actors. Fans can expect an immersive and captivating experience.

The game follows Kazuma Kiryu, who had faked his own death to protect the people he cares about. Now a member of the “Daidoji Faction,” a secret Japanese underworld organization, Kiryu is sent on secretive missions that must remain unknown to the outside world. However, someone is trying to expose Kiryu’s secret life, forcing him to confront the danger lurking in the shadows.

Players will have the option to switch between two fighting styles, “Yinglong” and “Special Agent,” during combat. The “Yinglong” style offers the familiar, flashy combat action that the series is known for, while the “Special Agent” style incorporates fighting techniques from ancient times to the present, utilizing special equipment like wires to quickly suppress enemies. The game allows players to strategize and choose the best style for each situation.

Pre-orders for “Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden” are now open. Those who pre-order the digital version of the game will receive the Legendary Fighter set, featuring characters “Mashima Goro,” “Saejima Taiga,” and “Dojima Daigo.” These legendary gangsters from the Tojo Club will appear in fierce battles on a mysterious container ship in Osaka Bay. The set will be available as a pre-order bonus but will later be sold as paid content.

“Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” will be priced at Taiwan 1,190 TWD/Hong Kong 298 HKD for the regular version. The game is developed and published by Shiya Co., Ltd. The official website and social media channels provide additional product information and updates, including the official website at https://ryu-ga-gotoku.com/gaiden/cht/ and the SEGA Asia official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/segamobile. The game is yet to be reviewed by the ratings board.

Gamers are advised to pre-order as soon as possible, as the pre-order bonuses are limited in quantity. Certain channels and stores may not offer pre-order services with special discounts, so it is recommended to confirm with the respective channel or store before making the purchase.

Fans of the “Dragon Among Us” series can mark their calendars for November 9, 2023, when “Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” will be unleashed on various gaming platforms, promising an adrenaline-fueled adventure and a glimpse into the mysterious life of Kazuma Kiryu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

