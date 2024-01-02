Dragon Among Us 8 FF7 Rebirth Elden Ring DLC｜15 must-play masterpiece games in 2024

The year 2023 has been a year of joy for mobile phone game fans as it has seen a long list of high-quality masterpieces such as “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, “Mech 6 Realm Skyfire”, and “Baldur’s Gate 3” being released one after another. However, with the plethora of games released last year, many fans may not have had the opportunity to play all of them. However, with 2024 also promising to bring numerous blockbuster releases, it’s time for gamers to start clearing their gaming schedules in preparation.

In a compilation by the “Hong Kong 01” Technology Toy Channel, a list of 15 must-play masterpiece games for 2024 has been put together. The list includes games set to be released from January to March, featuring a range of exciting titles across various genres.

The first game highlighted is “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown”, a brand new work in the classic game series “Prince of Persia” after many years. The game is set for release on January 15 and is highly anticipated by fans of the series. Next up is “Dragon Among Us 8” on January 26, followed by “Tekken 8” on the same date. The list also includes “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” and “Granblue Fantasy Relink” set for release in January.

February promises the release of “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth” and “FF7R2” along with the much-anticipated “Elden Ring” DLC “Shadow of the Golden Tree”. In March, fans can look forward to “Dragon’s Dogma 2”, “Rise of the Ronin”, and other exciting titles.

But the list doesn’t stop there, with other noteworthy games like “Princess Peach: Showtime!”, “Black Myth: Wukong”, “Final Fantasy XIV 7.0 Dawntrail”, “Hades II Season 2”, “Visions of Mana”, “Zenless Zone Zero”, and more also included.

With such a diverse range of titles releasing in 2024, it’s safe to say that gamers will have plenty to look forward to and keep them busy throughout the year.

